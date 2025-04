11. Momentum & Impulse / Types of Collisions / Problem 1

Moving directly at one another, two hydrogen-like atoms collide head-on with each other. After this collision occurs, both of the atoms will cease their motion entirely. Each atom will then emit a photon with a wavelength of 102.6 nm which corresponds to a 3 -> 1 transition. Determine what the initial speed of each atom was before they collided with each other?