Position Function in 2D definitions Flashcards

Position Function in 2D definitions

Position Function in 2D definitions
  • Position Function
    A vector function representing position in two-dimensional motion, often expressed with unit vectors I and J.
  • Displacement
    The change in position, calculated as the final position vector minus the initial position vector.
  • Average Velocity
    The displacement divided by the time interval, providing a vector quantity in unit vector notation.
  • Unit Vectors
    Vectors of unit length used to express direction in a coordinate system, typically denoted as I and J in 2D.
  • Magnitude
    The length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for its components.
  • Direction
    The angle of a vector relative to a reference axis, often found using the tangent function.
  • Vector Notation
    A representation of vectors using unit vectors to denote direction and magnitude.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
  • Tangent Function
    A trigonometric function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
  • Components
    The individual parts of a vector, representing its influence in each dimension.