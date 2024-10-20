Position Function in 2D definitions Flashcards
Position Function in 2D definitions
Position Function
A vector function representing position in two-dimensional motion, often expressed with unit vectors I and J.Displacement
The change in position, calculated as the final position vector minus the initial position vector.Average Velocity
The displacement divided by the time interval, providing a vector quantity in unit vector notation.Unit Vectors
Vectors of unit length used to express direction in a coordinate system, typically denoted as I and J in 2D.Magnitude
The length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for its components.Direction
The angle of a vector relative to a reference axis, often found using the tangent function.Vector Notation
A representation of vectors using unit vectors to denote direction and magnitude.Pythagorean Theorem
A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.Tangent Function
A trigonometric function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.Components
The individual parts of a vector, representing its influence in each dimension.