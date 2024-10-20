Net Torque & Sign of Torque definitions Flashcards
Net Torque & Sign of Torque definitions
- TorqueRotational equivalent of force, indicating the tendency of a force to rotate an object around an axis.
- Net TorqueResultant torque from the sum of individual torques acting on an object.
- ClockwiseDirection of rotation that is considered negative in torque calculations.
- CounterclockwiseDirection of rotation that is considered positive in torque calculations.
- Rotational EquilibriumState where net torque is zero, resulting in no net rotational effect.
- Unit CircleA circle with a radius of one, used to define positive counterclockwise rotation.
- ScalarA quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as force.
- OrientationThe positive or negative sign indicating the direction of torque.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates or spins.
- R VectorVector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.
- SineTrigonometric function used in torque calculations to determine the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.
- ForceA push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.
- DistanceThe length from the axis of rotation to the point of force application, used in torque calculations.
- AngleThe measure between the force vector and the lever arm, crucial in torque calculations.