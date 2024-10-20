Net Torque & Sign of Torque definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque Rotational equivalent of force, indicating the tendency of a force to rotate an object around an axis.

Net Torque Resultant torque from the sum of individual torques acting on an object.

Clockwise Direction of rotation that is considered negative in torque calculations.

Counterclockwise Direction of rotation that is considered positive in torque calculations.

Rotational Equilibrium State where net torque is zero, resulting in no net rotational effect.

Unit Circle A circle with a radius of one, used to define positive counterclockwise rotation.

Scalar A quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as force.

Orientation The positive or negative sign indicating the direction of torque.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates or spins.

R Vector Vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.

Sine Trigonometric function used in torque calculations to determine the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.

Force A push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.

Distance The length from the axis of rotation to the point of force application, used in torque calculations.