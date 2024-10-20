Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Net Torque & Sign of Torque definitions Flashcards

Back
Net Torque & Sign of Torque definitions
1/15
  • Torque
    Rotational equivalent of force, indicating the tendency of a force to rotate an object around an axis.
  • Net Torque
    Resultant torque from the sum of individual torques acting on an object.
  • Clockwise
    Direction of rotation that is considered negative in torque calculations.
  • Counterclockwise
    Direction of rotation that is considered positive in torque calculations.
  • Rotational Equilibrium
    State where net torque is zero, resulting in no net rotational effect.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle with a radius of one, used to define positive counterclockwise rotation.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as force.
  • Orientation
    The positive or negative sign indicating the direction of torque.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates or spins.
  • R Vector
    Vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied.
  • Sine
    Trigonometric function used in torque calculations to determine the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.
  • Force
    A push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.
  • Distance
    The length from the axis of rotation to the point of force application, used in torque calculations.
  • Angle
    The measure between the force vector and the lever arm, crucial in torque calculations.