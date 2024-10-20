Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions Flashcards
Back
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Static EquilibriumA state where an object is at rest with all forces and torques balanced, resulting in no motion.
- BeamA long, rigid object that is subject to forces and torques, often used in static equilibrium problems.
- TensionA force transmitted through a cable or rod, often decomposed into horizontal and vertical components.
- Hinge ForceA force applied by a hinge, typically with horizontal and vertical components, to maintain equilibrium.
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.
- Mass of the Beam (MG)The gravitational force acting on the beam, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
- Decomposition of ForcesThe process of breaking a force into its horizontal and vertical components.
- Equilibrium EquationsMathematical expressions ensuring the sum of forces and torques equals zero for equilibrium.
- Net ForceThe vector sum of all forces acting on an object, which must be zero in static equilibrium.
- Symmetry in Problem SetupA condition where forces and angles are balanced, often simplifying calculations in equilibrium problems.
- Angle of TensionThe angle at which a tension force is applied, affecting its horizontal and vertical components.
- Horizontal AxisThe axis along which horizontal forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.
- Vertical AxisThe axis along which vertical forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant force from its components.
- Gravitational AccelerationThe acceleration due to gravity, typically approximated as 10 m/s² in calculations.