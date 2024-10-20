Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions

Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions
  • Static Equilibrium
    A state where an object is at rest with all forces and torques balanced, resulting in no motion.
  • Beam
    A long, rigid object that is subject to forces and torques, often used in static equilibrium problems.
  • Tension
    A force transmitted through a cable or rod, often decomposed into horizontal and vertical components.
  • Hinge Force
    A force applied by a hinge, typically with horizontal and vertical components, to maintain equilibrium.
  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.
  • Mass of the Beam (MG)
    The gravitational force acting on the beam, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
  • Decomposition of Forces
    The process of breaking a force into its horizontal and vertical components.
  • Equilibrium Equations
    Mathematical expressions ensuring the sum of forces and torques equals zero for equilibrium.
  • Net Force
    The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, which must be zero in static equilibrium.
  • Symmetry in Problem Setup
    A condition where forces and angles are balanced, often simplifying calculations in equilibrium problems.
  • Angle of Tension
    The angle at which a tension force is applied, affecting its horizontal and vertical components.
  • Horizontal Axis
    The axis along which horizontal forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.
  • Vertical Axis
    The axis along which vertical forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant force from its components.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration due to gravity, typically approximated as 10 m/s² in calculations.