Beam / Shelf Against a Wall definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Static Equilibrium A state where an object is at rest with all forces and torques balanced, resulting in no motion.

Beam A long, rigid object that is subject to forces and torques, often used in static equilibrium problems.

Tension A force transmitted through a cable or rod, often decomposed into horizontal and vertical components.

Hinge Force A force applied by a hinge, typically with horizontal and vertical components, to maintain equilibrium.

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.

Mass of the Beam (MG) The gravitational force acting on the beam, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.

Decomposition of Forces The process of breaking a force into its horizontal and vertical components.

Equilibrium Equations Mathematical expressions ensuring the sum of forces and torques equals zero for equilibrium.

Net Force The vector sum of all forces acting on an object, which must be zero in static equilibrium.

Symmetry in Problem Setup A condition where forces and angles are balanced, often simplifying calculations in equilibrium problems.

Angle of Tension The angle at which a tension force is applied, affecting its horizontal and vertical components.

Horizontal Axis The axis along which horizontal forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.

Vertical Axis The axis along which vertical forces are analyzed in equilibrium problems.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant force from its components.