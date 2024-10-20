The Carnot Cycle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carnot Cycle An ideal reversible cycle with maximum efficiency, consisting of two isothermal and two adiabatic processes.

Reversible A process occurring infinitely slowly with no friction, allowing the system to return to its initial state.

Isothermal Expansion A process where a system absorbs heat from a hot reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.

Adiabatic Expansion A process where a system expands without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature decrease.

Isothermal Compression A process where a system releases heat to a cold reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.

Adiabatic Compression A process where a system compresses without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature increase.

Maximum Theoretical Efficiency The highest efficiency achievable by a heat engine, calculated as 1 - (Tc/Th).

Hot Reservoir The source from which a heat engine absorbs heat during the isothermal expansion phase.

Cold Reservoir The sink to which a heat engine releases heat during the isothermal compression phase.

Waste Heat The heat expelled to the cold reservoir, calculated using the ratio of reservoir temperatures.

Mechanical Work The energy output of a heat engine, equal to the difference between absorbed and expelled heat.

Efficiency Equation An equation relating the efficiency of a Carnot engine to the temperatures of the reservoirs.

Heat Transfer The process of heat energy moving between the system and reservoirs during isothermal processes.

Thermodynamics The branch of physics dealing with heat, work, and energy transformations.