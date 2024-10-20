The Carnot Cycle definitions Flashcards
The Carnot Cycle definitions
- Carnot CycleAn ideal reversible cycle with maximum efficiency, consisting of two isothermal and two adiabatic processes.
- ReversibleA process occurring infinitely slowly with no friction, allowing the system to return to its initial state.
- Isothermal ExpansionA process where a system absorbs heat from a hot reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.
- Adiabatic ExpansionA process where a system expands without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature decrease.
- Isothermal CompressionA process where a system releases heat to a cold reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.
- Adiabatic CompressionA process where a system compresses without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature increase.
- Maximum Theoretical EfficiencyThe highest efficiency achievable by a heat engine, calculated as 1 - (Tc/Th).
- Hot ReservoirThe source from which a heat engine absorbs heat during the isothermal expansion phase.
- Cold ReservoirThe sink to which a heat engine releases heat during the isothermal compression phase.
- Waste HeatThe heat expelled to the cold reservoir, calculated using the ratio of reservoir temperatures.
- Mechanical WorkThe energy output of a heat engine, equal to the difference between absorbed and expelled heat.
- Efficiency EquationAn equation relating the efficiency of a Carnot engine to the temperatures of the reservoirs.
- Heat TransferThe process of heat energy moving between the system and reservoirs during isothermal processes.
- ThermodynamicsThe branch of physics dealing with heat, work, and energy transformations.
- Reservoir TemperaturesThe temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs, crucial for determining engine efficiency.