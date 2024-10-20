Skip to main content
The Carnot Cycle definitions Flashcards

The Carnot Cycle definitions
  • Carnot Cycle
    An ideal reversible cycle with maximum efficiency, consisting of two isothermal and two adiabatic processes.
  • Reversible
    A process occurring infinitely slowly with no friction, allowing the system to return to its initial state.
  • Isothermal Expansion
    A process where a system absorbs heat from a hot reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.
  • Adiabatic Expansion
    A process where a system expands without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature decrease.
  • Isothermal Compression
    A process where a system releases heat to a cold reservoir while maintaining constant temperature.
  • Adiabatic Compression
    A process where a system compresses without heat transfer, resulting in a temperature increase.
  • Maximum Theoretical Efficiency
    The highest efficiency achievable by a heat engine, calculated as 1 - (Tc/Th).
  • Hot Reservoir
    The source from which a heat engine absorbs heat during the isothermal expansion phase.
  • Cold Reservoir
    The sink to which a heat engine releases heat during the isothermal compression phase.
  • Waste Heat
    The heat expelled to the cold reservoir, calculated using the ratio of reservoir temperatures.
  • Mechanical Work
    The energy output of a heat engine, equal to the difference between absorbed and expelled heat.
  • Efficiency Equation
    An equation relating the efficiency of a Carnot engine to the temperatures of the reservoirs.
  • Heat Transfer
    The process of heat energy moving between the system and reservoirs during isothermal processes.
  • Thermodynamics
    The branch of physics dealing with heat, work, and energy transformations.
  • Reservoir Temperatures
    The temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs, crucial for determining engine efficiency.