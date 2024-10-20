Latent Heat & Phase Changes quiz Flashcards

Why does the evaporation of sweat cool your body on a warm day?
The evaporation of sweat cools your body because it involves a phase change from liquid to gas, which requires energy. This energy is taken from the heat of your body, thus cooling it. The process utilizes the latent heat of vaporization, where the sweat absorbs heat from your skin to evaporate, effectively reducing your body temperature.
What is the difference between specific heat and latent heat?
Specific heat relates to temperature changes within a phase, while latent heat relates to phase changes without temperature change.
What happens to the temperature of a material during a phase change?
The temperature remains constant during a phase change while the phase of the material changes.
What is the equation used for calculating heat during a temperature change within a phase?
The equation used is Q = mcΔT, where 'm' is mass, 'c' is specific heat, and 'ΔT' is the change in temperature.
What is the equation used for calculating heat during a phase change?
The equation used is Q = mL, where 'm' is mass and 'L' is the latent heat of the phase change.
What is latent heat of fusion?
Latent heat of fusion is the heat required to change a material from solid to liquid without changing its temperature.
What is latent heat of vaporization?
Latent heat of vaporization is the heat required to change a material from liquid to gas without changing its temperature.
How do you calculate the total heat required for a process involving both temperature change and phase change?
Calculate the heat for each segment separately using Q = mcΔT for temperature changes and Q = mL for phase changes, then sum them.
Why is it important to draw T vs Q graphs when solving heat problems?
T vs Q graphs help visualize the process, identify phases, and plan the steps required for solving heat problems.
What happens to the heat added to a material during a phase change?
The heat is used to break chemical bonds and change the phase, rather than increasing the temperature.