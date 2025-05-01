Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs quiz #1 Flashcards

What physical quantities can be determined from a motion diagram or position-time graph, and how are they identified on the graph?

From a motion diagram or position-time graph, you can determine position, velocity, and acceleration. Position is read directly from the values on the vertical axis. Velocity is found by analyzing the slope of the graph (positive slope for forward motion, negative for backward, and zero for rest). Acceleration is determined by the curvature of the graph (upward curvature indicates positive acceleration, downward curvature indicates negative acceleration).