Intro to Acceleration quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Acceleration quiz #1
Intro to Acceleration quiz #1
What is an example of acceleration in everyday motion?An example of acceleration is a car increasing its speed from 10 m/s to 30 m/s over a period of time.What is the difference between positive and negative acceleration?Positive acceleration occurs when velocity increases in the chosen positive direction, while negative acceleration occurs when velocity decreases or increases in the negative direction.How does speed differ from acceleration?Speed measures how fast an object moves, while acceleration measures how quickly the velocity of the object changes.What is a situation in which an object is not accelerating?An object is not accelerating when it moves at a constant velocity, meaning its speed and direction do not change.Which scenario does not involve acceleration?A scenario where an object moves at a constant velocity does not involve acceleration.How can you determine if a car is accelerating?A car is accelerating if its velocity (speed or direction) is changing over time.How do you calculate the acceleration of a cheetah that accelerates from rest to 30.0 m/s in 7.00 s?Acceleration a = (30.0 m/s - 0 m/s) / 7.00 s = 4.29 m/s².Which type of motion scenario involves acceleration?Any scenario where an object's velocity changes in magnitude or direction involves acceleration.What is an example of negative acceleration?An example of negative acceleration is a car slowing down while moving in the positive direction.What is the acceleration of a car that maintains a constant velocity of 120 km/h for 10 seconds?The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.How does the speed of an object differ from its acceleration?Speed is the rate of change of position, while acceleration is the rate of change of velocity.What condition results in zero acceleration for an object?An object has zero acceleration when its velocity remains constant.What two controls on a car can cause a change in speed?The accelerator (gas pedal) and the brake can cause a change in speed.How do you calculate the acceleration of a car that slows down from 65 km/s to 30 km/s in 5 seconds?Acceleration a = (30 km/s - 65 km/s) / 5 s = -7 km/s².What does negative acceleration mean?Negative acceleration means the velocity is decreasing in the positive direction or increasing in the negative direction.The average acceleration vector must point in the same direction as which vector?The average acceleration vector points in the same direction as the change in velocity vector.Why is slowing down considered acceleration?Slowing down is considered acceleration because it involves a change in velocity.What happens to acceleration when the speed of your car is doubled?Doubling speed does not directly determine acceleration; acceleration depends on how quickly the speed changes, not the value of speed itself.What is meant by constant acceleration?Constant acceleration means the velocity of an object changes by the same amount in each unit of time.What condition results in zero acceleration?Zero acceleration occurs when an object's velocity does not change.What causes some objects to fall slower than others?Air resistance causes some objects to fall slower than others.What is the initial velocity of a particle in a general acceleration problem?The initial velocity is the velocity of the particle at the start of the time interval being considered.On what two factors does acceleration depend?Acceleration depends on the change in velocity and the time over which the change occurs.What is the definition of acceleration in terms of velocity and time?Acceleration is the change in velocity divided by the change in time: a = Δv / Δt.How do you find the magnitude of acceleration on a surface like rough ice?Use the formula a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.How do you calculate the acceleration of a car moving south that speeds up from 10 m/s to 40 m/s in 15 seconds?Acceleration a = (40 m/s - 10 m/s) / 15 s = 2 m/s² south.What condition results in zero acceleration for an object?An object has zero acceleration if its velocity does not change.What happens as you accelerate upward in an elevator?As you accelerate upward in an elevator, your velocity increases in the upward direction.How does air resistance affect the acceleration of falling objects?Air resistance reduces the acceleration of falling objects compared to free fall.How do you determine acceleration on a rough surface like ice?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.In which situation will a ball have the greatest acceleration?A ball will have the greatest acceleration when its velocity changes most rapidly over a short time.During which time intervals is an object speeding up?An object is speeding up when its velocity and acceleration are in the same direction.How does acceleration differ from speed?Acceleration measures the rate of change of velocity, while speed measures how fast an object moves.What does it mean if an object is not accelerating?If an object is not accelerating, its velocity is constant.When is acceleration considered negative?Acceleration is negative when the velocity decreases in the positive direction or increases in the negative direction.Can a car traveling at different speeds in a straight line east have accelerated west?Yes, if the car changes direction and starts moving west, it has accelerated west.What is a correct statement about the acceleration of an object?An object accelerates when its velocity changes in magnitude or direction.How do you determine the magnitude of acceleration?The magnitude of acceleration is |a| = |Δv| / Δt.What happens when velocity is positive and acceleration is negative?The object slows down because acceleration is in the opposite direction to velocity.What is the acceleration of a car that maintains a constant velocity of 100 km/h for 10 seconds?The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.