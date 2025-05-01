Intro to Acceleration quiz #2 Flashcards
Intro to Acceleration quiz #2
What does negative acceleration indicate?Negative acceleration indicates that the velocity is decreasing in the positive direction or increasing in the negative direction.How can you determine which mass is undergoing the greatest acceleration?The mass with the largest change in velocity over the shortest time has the greatest acceleration.What is positive acceleration?Positive acceleration occurs when velocity increases in the chosen positive direction.How do you calculate the acceleration of an object moving at 30 m/s that comes to a stop in 5 seconds?Acceleration a = (0 m/s - 30 m/s) / 5 s = -6 m/s².How do you calculate the acceleration of a rocket sled that accelerates from 10 m/s to 50 m/s in 2 seconds?Acceleration a = (50 m/s - 10 m/s) / 2 s = 20 m/s².What does it mean if velocity is constant?If velocity is constant, acceleration is zero.How do you calculate the acceleration of a 10-kg wagon pulled with a constant force of 20 N?Acceleration a = F / m = 20 N / 10 kg = 2 m/s².How do you determine the speed of a boulder falling off a cliff after 2 seconds, assuming constant acceleration?Use v = v₀ + a·t, where v₀ is initial velocity and a is acceleration due to gravity.How do you determine the acceleration of a truck in general terms?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.Is it possible for velocity to be constant while acceleration is not zero?No, if velocity is constant, acceleration must be zero.In general, at what moment does an object start to have positive acceleration?An object starts to have positive acceleration when its velocity begins to increase in the positive direction.An object always accelerates in the same direction as which vector?An object accelerates in the same direction as the change in velocity vector.What happens ten seconds after starting from rest under constant acceleration?The object's velocity will be v = a·t, where a is acceleration and t is 10 seconds.At what point during its motion is an object's acceleration zero?An object's acceleration is zero when its velocity is constant.What is an example of an object that is accelerating?An object is accelerating if its velocity changes in magnitude or direction, such as a car speeding up or turning.In what direction does an object accelerate when released with an initial velocity upward?The object accelerates downward due to gravity.What happens if the change in velocity increases?If the change in velocity increases over the same time, acceleration increases.What is positive acceleration?Positive acceleration is when velocity increases in the positive direction.What happens if an object has a negative acceleration?If an object has negative acceleration, its velocity decreases in the positive direction or increases in the negative direction.How do you calculate the acceleration of a 3 kg rock thrown with a force of 18 N?Acceleration a = F / m = 18 N / 3 kg = 6 m/s².What is negative acceleration?Negative acceleration is when velocity decreases in the positive direction or increases in the negative direction.How do you calculate the acceleration of a cheetah that accelerates from 15 m/s to 30 m/s in 3.0 s?Acceleration a = (30 m/s - 15 m/s) / 3.0 s = 5 m/s².What is the acceleration of a car that travels in a straight line at a constant speed?The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.What is another term used for negative acceleration?Negative acceleration is also called deceleration.What is the correct SI unit for acceleration in kinematics?The correct SI unit for acceleration is meters per second squared (m/s²).What does it mean if an object has an acceleration of 6 m/s²?It means the object's velocity increases by 6 m/s every second.How do you determine the speed of a boulder falling off a cliff after 10 seconds, assuming constant acceleration?Use v = v₀ + a·t, where v₀ is initial velocity and a is acceleration due to gravity.What happens when an object is speeding up to the right?When an object is speeding up to the right, both its velocity and acceleration are directed to the right.What is a true statement about acceleration?Acceleration is a vector that measures the rate of change of velocity.Is acceleration a vector quantity?Yes, acceleration is always a vector with both magnitude and direction.What causes an object to accelerate?A change in velocity, either in magnitude or direction, causes acceleration.What is the acceleration of a car that maintains a constant velocity of 100 m/s for 10 seconds?The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.How does velocity differ from acceleration?Velocity is the rate of change of position, while acceleration is the rate of change of velocity.Which equation is used to solve for acceleration?The equation for acceleration is a = Δv / Δt.What formula is used to find an object's acceleration?Acceleration a = (final velocity - initial velocity) / time interval.How do you determine the acceleration given the values –0.4 m/s², –0.2 m/s², 0.2 m/s², and 0.4 m/s²?Choose the value that matches the calculated change in velocity divided by time; positive values indicate acceleration in the positive direction, negative values in the negative direction.What two factors affect the acceleration of an object?The change in velocity and the time interval over which the change occurs affect acceleration.How do you determine the acceleration of a cart with low fan speed?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.How do you find the distance traveled by a plane in the first second of its run under constant acceleration?Use the kinematic equation d = v₀·t + 0.5·a·t², where v₀ is initial velocity, a is acceleration, and t is time.How do you compare the linear accelerations of different children?Compare the change in velocity over time for each child; the one with the greatest change in velocity per unit time has the greatest acceleration.