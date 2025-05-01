Skip to main content
Intro to Acceleration quiz #2 Flashcards

Intro to Acceleration quiz #2
  • What does negative acceleration indicate?
    Negative acceleration indicates that the velocity is decreasing in the positive direction or increasing in the negative direction.
  • How can you determine which mass is undergoing the greatest acceleration?
    The mass with the largest change in velocity over the shortest time has the greatest acceleration.
  • What is positive acceleration?
    Positive acceleration occurs when velocity increases in the chosen positive direction.
  • How do you calculate the acceleration of an object moving at 30 m/s that comes to a stop in 5 seconds?
    Acceleration a = (0 m/s - 30 m/s) / 5 s = -6 m/s².
  • How do you calculate the acceleration of a rocket sled that accelerates from 10 m/s to 50 m/s in 2 seconds?
    Acceleration a = (50 m/s - 10 m/s) / 2 s = 20 m/s².
  • What does it mean if velocity is constant?
    If velocity is constant, acceleration is zero.
  • How do you calculate the acceleration of a 10-kg wagon pulled with a constant force of 20 N?
    Acceleration a = F / m = 20 N / 10 kg = 2 m/s².
  • How do you determine the speed of a boulder falling off a cliff after 2 seconds, assuming constant acceleration?
    Use v = v₀ + a·t, where v₀ is initial velocity and a is acceleration due to gravity.
  • How do you determine the acceleration of a truck in general terms?
    Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.
  • Is it possible for velocity to be constant while acceleration is not zero?
    No, if velocity is constant, acceleration must be zero.
  • In general, at what moment does an object start to have positive acceleration?
    An object starts to have positive acceleration when its velocity begins to increase in the positive direction.
  • An object always accelerates in the same direction as which vector?
    An object accelerates in the same direction as the change in velocity vector.
  • What happens ten seconds after starting from rest under constant acceleration?
    The object's velocity will be v = a·t, where a is acceleration and t is 10 seconds.
  • At what point during its motion is an object's acceleration zero?
    An object's acceleration is zero when its velocity is constant.
  • What is an example of an object that is accelerating?
    An object is accelerating if its velocity changes in magnitude or direction, such as a car speeding up or turning.
  • In what direction does an object accelerate when released with an initial velocity upward?
    The object accelerates downward due to gravity.
  • What happens if the change in velocity increases?
    If the change in velocity increases over the same time, acceleration increases.
  • What happens if an object has a negative acceleration?
    If an object has negative acceleration, its velocity decreases in the positive direction or increases in the negative direction.
  • How do you calculate the acceleration of a 3 kg rock thrown with a force of 18 N?
    Acceleration a = F / m = 18 N / 3 kg = 6 m/s².
  • What is negative acceleration?
    Negative acceleration is when velocity decreases in the positive direction or increases in the negative direction.
  • How do you calculate the acceleration of a cheetah that accelerates from 15 m/s to 30 m/s in 3.0 s?
    Acceleration a = (30 m/s - 15 m/s) / 3.0 s = 5 m/s².
  • What is the acceleration of a car that travels in a straight line at a constant speed?
    The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.
  • What is another term used for negative acceleration?
    Negative acceleration is also called deceleration.
  • What is the correct SI unit for acceleration in kinematics?
    The correct SI unit for acceleration is meters per second squared (m/s²).
  • What does it mean if an object has an acceleration of 6 m/s²?
    It means the object's velocity increases by 6 m/s every second.
  • How do you determine the speed of a boulder falling off a cliff after 10 seconds, assuming constant acceleration?
    Use v = v₀ + a·t, where v₀ is initial velocity and a is acceleration due to gravity.
  • What happens when an object is speeding up to the right?
    When an object is speeding up to the right, both its velocity and acceleration are directed to the right.
  • What is a true statement about acceleration?
    Acceleration is a vector that measures the rate of change of velocity.
  • Is acceleration a vector quantity?
    Yes, acceleration is always a vector with both magnitude and direction.
  • What causes an object to accelerate?
    A change in velocity, either in magnitude or direction, causes acceleration.
  • What is the acceleration of a car that maintains a constant velocity of 100 m/s for 10 seconds?
    The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.
  • How does velocity differ from acceleration?
    Velocity is the rate of change of position, while acceleration is the rate of change of velocity.
  • Which equation is used to solve for acceleration?
    The equation for acceleration is a = Δv / Δt.
  • What formula is used to find an object's acceleration?
    Acceleration a = (final velocity - initial velocity) / time interval.
  • How do you determine the acceleration given the values –0.4 m/s², –0.2 m/s², 0.2 m/s², and 0.4 m/s²?
    Choose the value that matches the calculated change in velocity divided by time; positive values indicate acceleration in the positive direction, negative values in the negative direction.
  • What two factors affect the acceleration of an object?
    The change in velocity and the time interval over which the change occurs affect acceleration.
  • How do you determine the acceleration of a cart with low fan speed?
    Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.
  • How do you find the distance traveled by a plane in the first second of its run under constant acceleration?
    Use the kinematic equation d = v₀·t + 0.5·a·t², where v₀ is initial velocity, a is acceleration, and t is time.
  • How do you compare the linear accelerations of different children?
    Compare the change in velocity over time for each child; the one with the greatest change in velocity per unit time has the greatest acceleration.