Intro to Acceleration quiz #3 Flashcards
Intro to Acceleration quiz #3
How do you determine the acceleration of a pike during a strike?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.How do you determine the maximum possible acceleration of a car moving down a track?The maximum possible acceleration is determined by the greatest change in velocity over the shortest time interval.What is the acceleration if the painter is at rest and remains at rest?The acceleration is zero because the velocity does not change.How do you find the magnitude of a puck's acceleration at a specific time?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity over the time interval including the specified time.How do you determine the flea's acceleration as it extends its legs?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity and Δt is the time interval.How do you calculate the acceleration at the end of a test tube that is 10 cm from the axis of rotation?Use a = Δv / Δt, where Δv is the change in velocity at that point and Δt is the time interval.What is the general formula for acceleration?Acceleration a = (final velocity - initial velocity) / time interval.What happens when you accelerate to avoid a collision?Your velocity changes rapidly, resulting in a high acceleration.What kind of acceleration occurs when an object speeds up?Positive acceleration occurs when an object speeds up in the positive direction.How do motion maps illustrate accelerated motion?Motion maps show changing velocity vectors, indicating acceleration.How do you calculate the time it takes a car to accelerate from 20 m/s to 26 m/s at a rate of 1.4 m/s²?Time t = (26 m/s - 20 m/s) / 1.4 m/s² = 4.29 s.What happens as the speed of an object changes?As speed changes, the object is accelerating.How do you determine the acceleration of an object at a specific time, such as t = 0.7 s?Use a = Δv / Δt over the interval that includes t = 0.7 s.What does it mean to demonstrate smooth acceleration in a vehicle?Smooth acceleration means the velocity increases at a steady rate over time.How does the number of fans affect a cart's acceleration in an experiment?Increasing the number of fans increases the force, which increases the acceleration.If a car moves four times as fast as another identical car, how does its acceleration compare if the same force is applied?If the same force is applied, both cars have the same acceleration, since acceleration depends on force and mass, not speed.If an object's mass decreases while a constant force acts on it, what happens to its acceleration?The acceleration increases because a = F / m and mass is in the denominator.What happens to an object in free fall each second?In free fall, the object's velocity increases by a constant amount each second due to constant acceleration.What happens when velocity is positive and acceleration is negative to an object's motion?The object slows down because acceleration opposes the direction of velocity.If velocity is changing over time in a constant and predictable way, what does this indicate?This indicates the object has constant acceleration.How do you determine which object has the greatest magnitude of acceleration?The object with the largest change in velocity over the shortest time has the greatest magnitude of acceleration.To what situations does the two second rule for vehicles apply?The two second rule applies to vehicles traveling under normal driving conditions to maintain safe following distance.How does adding washers to a string affect the acceleration of a car in an experiment?Adding washers increases the force, which increases the acceleration.What is the rate at which velocity changes called?The rate at which velocity changes is called acceleration.How do you find the magnitude of acceleration?Magnitude of acceleration is |a| = |Δv| / Δt.Which control in a car causes a change in velocity?The accelerator (gas pedal), brake, and steering wheel can all cause a change in velocity.How do you find acceleration using distance and time under constant acceleration?Use the kinematic equation: a = 2(d - v₀·t) / t², where d is distance, v₀ is initial velocity, and t is time.What is a measure of change in velocity over a measure of time called?This is called acceleration.What constant acceleration in SI units must a car have to go from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds?Acceleration a = (final velocity - initial velocity) / time; convert 60 mph to m/s, then use the formula.How do you calculate the acceleration of a cyclist who accelerates from 0 m/s to 8 m/s in 3 seconds?Acceleration a = (8 m/s - 0 m/s) / 3 s = 2.67 m/s².During what periods is acceleration constant?Acceleration is constant when the change in velocity per unit time remains the same.If a ball is thrown straight up into the air, what is its acceleration as it moves upward?The acceleration is downward due to gravity.How do you determine the magnitude of acceleration during the speeding up phase?Use a = Δv / Δt during the phase when velocity increases.What happens when a car accelerates uniformly from rest?Its velocity increases by the same amount each second.What does it mean if an automobile is originally at rest at s=0?It means the initial velocity is zero and the starting position is zero.What happens when a car starts from rest and accelerates?The car's velocity increases from zero as it accelerates.How do you represent acceleration vectors in a motion diagram?Acceleration vectors are shown as arrows indicating the direction and magnitude of acceleration.What happens when an electric vehicle starts from rest and accelerates?Its velocity increases from zero as it accelerates.What does it mean if your car is accelerating to the right from a stop?It means your velocity is increasing in the rightward direction.