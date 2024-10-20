Skip to main content
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes definitions Flashcards

Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes definitions
  • Cyclic Process
    A sequence of steps returning a system to its initial state, with total work equal to the area enclosed on a PV diagram.
  • PV Diagram
    A graph plotting pressure against volume, used to visualize thermodynamic processes.
  • Isovolumetric Process
    A process with no change in volume, resulting in zero work done.
  • Isobaric Process
    A process occurring at constant pressure, where work is calculated as pressure times change in volume.
  • Internal Energy
    The total energy contained within a system, unchanged over a complete cycle.
  • Heat Transfer
    The exchange of thermal energy between a system and its surroundings, equal to work done in a cycle with no change in internal energy.
  • Clockwise Loop
    A path on a PV diagram where the work done is positive.
  • Counterclockwise Loop
    A path on a PV diagram where the work done is negative.
  • Work Done
    The energy transferred by a system during a process, represented by the area under the curve on a PV diagram.
  • Delta E
    The change in internal energy, zero for a complete cycle as it depends only on initial and final states.
  • Area Enclosed
    The region within a loop on a PV diagram, representing the total work done in a cyclic process.
  • Ideal Gas
    A theoretical gas whose molecules occupy negligible space and have no interactions, often used in thermodynamic calculations.
  • Base Times Height
    The formula for calculating the area of a rectangle, used to find the area enclosed in a PV diagram.
  • Positive Work
    Work done by a system when a loop on a PV diagram is traversed clockwise.
  • Negative Work
    Work done by a system when a loop on a PV diagram is traversed counterclockwise.