Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes definitions Flashcards

Cyclic Process A sequence of steps returning a system to its initial state, with total work equal to the area enclosed on a PV diagram.

PV Diagram A graph plotting pressure against volume, used to visualize thermodynamic processes.

Isovolumetric Process A process with no change in volume, resulting in zero work done.

Isobaric Process A process occurring at constant pressure, where work is calculated as pressure times change in volume.

Internal Energy The total energy contained within a system, unchanged over a complete cycle.

Heat Transfer The exchange of thermal energy between a system and its surroundings, equal to work done in a cycle with no change in internal energy.

Clockwise Loop A path on a PV diagram where the work done is positive.

Counterclockwise Loop A path on a PV diagram where the work done is negative.

Work Done The energy transferred by a system during a process, represented by the area under the curve on a PV diagram.

Delta E The change in internal energy, zero for a complete cycle as it depends only on initial and final states.

Area Enclosed The region within a loop on a PV diagram, representing the total work done in a cyclic process.

Ideal Gas A theoretical gas whose molecules occupy negligible space and have no interactions, often used in thermodynamic calculations.

Base Times Height The formula for calculating the area of a rectangle, used to find the area enclosed in a PV diagram.

Positive Work Work done by a system when a loop on a PV diagram is traversed clockwise.