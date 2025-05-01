Electric Charge quiz #3 Flashcards
How can objects become electrically charged?Objects can become electrically charged by gaining or losing electrons through friction, conduction, or induction.What happens when electrons move from one object to another by direct contact?When electrons move by direct contact, the receiving object becomes negatively charged and the donor becomes positively charged.Can an object be charged negatively with the help of a positively charged object?Yes, an object can be charged negatively by transferring electrons from a positively charged object or by induction.If the magnetic force is 3.5 × 10^-2 N, what does this indicate?A magnetic force of 3.5 × 10^-2 N indicates the strength of the force acting on a charged particle in a magnetic field.What is the unit of measurement for electrical resistance?The unit of measurement for electrical resistance is the ohm (Ω).What is conventional current?Conventional current is defined as the flow of positive charge from the positive to the negative terminal.Will an electron and a proton attract or repel one another? How about two electrons?An electron and a proton will attract each other; two electrons will repel each other.When is static electricity most noticeable and why?Static electricity is most noticeable in dry conditions because dry air is a poor conductor, allowing charge to build up.Which configuration would produce an electric current?A closed circuit with a potential difference will produce an electric current.What is the purpose of a commutator in an electric motor?A commutator reverses the direction of current in the coil, allowing continuous rotation in an electric motor.If each of the charges in a system doubles, what happens to the electric force between them?If each charge doubles, the electric force between them increases by a factor of four.A lightning bolt moves 30.0 C of charge. How many units of fundamental charge is this?The number of fundamental charges is 30.0 C / (1.6 × 10^-19 C) ≈ 1.88 × 10^20.How is an ammeter connected to a circuit?An ammeter is connected in series with the circuit to measure current.Which force works only by combining electric and magnetic forces?The electromagnetic force combines electric and magnetic forces.What causes charges to move in a circuit?A potential difference (voltage) causes charges to move in a circuit.Is the conventional current flow the same direction as the flow of the electrons?No, conventional current flows in the opposite direction to the flow of electrons.What will happen to the excess electrons when a negatively charged rod touches a metal sphere?Excess electrons will transfer to the metal sphere, making it negatively charged.1.602 × 10^-19 C is the magnitude of the charge on which particle?1.602 × 10^-19 C is the magnitude of the charge on a single proton or electron.What would make oppositely charged objects attract each other more?Increasing the amount of charge or decreasing the distance between them would make oppositely charged objects attract more.A toy car has a 1.5-A current. What does this mean?A 1.5-A current means 1.5 coulombs of charge flow through the car's circuit each second.Which two wire properties would provide the greatest resistance to the flow of a current?Longer length and smaller cross-sectional area provide the greatest resistance.Which component converts AC power to DC power?A rectifier converts AC power to DC power.What is the magnitude of the total electric force that charges q1 and q2 exert on charge q?The magnitude of the total electric force is the vector sum of the forces from q1 and q2 on q, calculated using Coulomb's law.If a circuit has a peak voltage of 310 V, what is the average voltage value for AC?The average voltage value for AC is zero, but the root mean square (RMS) value is V_peak / √2 ≈ 219 V.What is the sign of the charge on a yellow sphere if it has excess electrons?If the yellow sphere has excess electrons, its charge is negative.Which of the following best describes a Faraday cage?A Faraday cage is a conductive enclosure that blocks external electric fields.Which statement describes the relationship of voltage and current?Voltage causes current to flow; the amount of current depends on the voltage and resistance.Is using a three-prong plug with a missing ground post safe or unsafe?Using a three-prong plug with a missing ground post is unsafe.Is placing a plug into a wall receptacle with your hand on the plug safe or unsafe?Placing a plug into a wall receptacle with your hand on the plug is unsafe.Which uses direct current?Batteries and electronic devices use direct current (DC).How is electricity generated using photovoltaic cells?Photovoltaic cells generate electricity by converting light energy into electric energy using the photoelectric effect.Is it safe or unsafe to pull on a cord to remove a plug from a wall receptacle?It is unsafe to pull on a cord to remove a plug from a wall receptacle.Which symbol and unit of measurement are used for electric current?The symbol for electric current is I, and the unit is the ampere (A).What is static electricity caused by?Static electricity is caused by an imbalance of electric charges on the surface of an object.Which provides resistance in an electric circuit?Resistors provide resistance in an electric circuit.Which unit is used to measure resistance?Resistance is measured in ohms (Ω).Which quantities are equal to the sum of the individual values within a circuit?Total charge and total resistance in series circuits are equal to the sum of individual values.Why is an electric toaster considered a resistor?An electric toaster is considered a resistor because it converts electrical energy into heat by resisting the flow of current.Which current is produced in homes?Alternating current (AC) is produced in homes.Which properties make a metal a good material to use for electrical wires?Metals are good for wires because they have free electrons and low resistance.