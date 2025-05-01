Electric Charge quiz #4 Flashcards
What is normally the highest short circuit current in residential applications?The highest short circuit current in residential applications depends on the system, but it is typically limited by circuit breakers and wiring.What happens if you disconnect a circuit from its positive terminal?If you disconnect a circuit from its positive terminal, current stops flowing and the circuit is open.Which of the following objects would not be a good insulator of electric charge?Metals would not be good insulators of electric charge.What protects you from getting a shock when you touch a live wire?Insulating materials and proper grounding protect you from electric shock.What is the charge on the first sphere if it equals one-quarter the charge of the second sphere?If the second sphere has charge Q, the first sphere has charge Q/4.Which is correct in reference to electrical resistance?Electrical resistance opposes the flow of electric current in a circuit.How long will it take 24 C of charge to flow in a 6.0 A circuit?Time = charge / current = 24 C / 6.0 A = 4.0 seconds.Which factor does not affect the resistance of a conductor?The color of the conductor does not affect its resistance.How is current measured with an in-line type meter?Current is measured by connecting the meter in series with the circuit.Which component prevents the flow of electrons in an electric circuit?An open switch or a resistor with very high resistance prevents the flow of electrons.Which best differentiates between direct current and alternating current?Direct current flows in one direction; alternating current changes direction periodically.Which type of current is used in flashlights and batteries?Flashlights and batteries use direct current (DC).Which device measures ohms?An ohmmeter measures ohms.What is an electric current?An electric current is the flow of electric charge through a conductor.Which statement regarding lightning strikes is correct?Lightning strikes involve the rapid movement of electric charge between clouds and the ground.What is an important step in how an electric motor uses magnetic force to produce motion?An important step is reversing the current direction to maintain continuous rotation.What happens when a negatively charged object is brought near a neutral object?A negatively charged object induces a positive charge on the near side of the neutral object, causing attraction.What are five factors that affect current flow?Current flow is affected by voltage, resistance, material, temperature, and length of the conductor.Which interaction between two objects will have an attractive electrical force?An attractive electrical force occurs between objects with opposite charges.What happens when a person touching a Van de Graaff generator touches the ground?The excess charge flows to the ground, neutralizing the person.In which situation will the lowest resistance occur?Lowest resistance occurs in a short, thick wire made of a good conductor.What is the unit of measurement for current?The unit of measurement for current is the ampere (A).Which statement regarding electric insulators is correct?Electric insulators do not allow electric charge to move freely through them.An ohm is equal to which of these?An ohm is the unit of electrical resistance.What is needed in order to keep a current flowing through wires?A continuous potential difference (voltage) is needed to keep current flowing.How is the equivalent resistance of a circuit determined?Equivalent resistance is calculated by summing resistances in series or using reciprocal sums in parallel.If wires have the same resistance, how does length and radius affect total resistance?Longer wires and smaller radius increase total resistance.The negative or positive pole of an electric current is referred to as what?The negative or positive pole is referred to as a terminal.The energy dissipated in a light bulb in a circuit is provided by what?The energy dissipated in a light bulb is provided by the electric current supplied by the power source.What is an arc in the context of electric charge and current?An arc is a discharge of electric current through the air between two conductors.Arc welding is powered by what?Arc welding is powered by electric current.Resistance to the flow of electrons produces what?Resistance to the flow of electrons produces heat.What are two common sources of electric current?Two common sources of electric current are batteries and generators.An ungrounded conductor is also known as what type of conductor?An ungrounded conductor is also known as a live or hot conductor.The negative poles and positive poles at the end of a circuit are known as what?The negative and positive poles are known as terminals.What is the likely cause of electrocution for a utility worker trimming branches?Electrocution can occur if the worker contacts a live wire, allowing current to flow through the body.Reconnecting a running motor to act as a generator is known as what?Reconnecting a running motor to act as a generator is called regeneration or dynamic braking.Alternating current is normally produced by what?Alternating current is normally produced by generators.Deviation error of the magnetic compass is caused by what?Deviation error is caused by nearby electric currents or magnetic fields.Resistance is measured in units called what?Resistance is measured in units called ohms (Ω).