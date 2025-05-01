Electric Charge quiz #5 Flashcards
Which net charge could be found on an object?The net charge on an object is an integer multiple of the elementary charge (e).What is the value of epsilon naught (ε₀)?Epsilon naught (ε₀), the permittivity of free space, is approximately 8.85 × 10^-12 C^2/(N·m^2).The term 'load' refers to the amount of what in a circuit branch?The term 'load' refers to the amount of electrical power or resistance in a circuit branch.The length of time that current is flowing is known as what?The length of time that current is flowing is known as duration.Batteries are used to power radios, watches, and cell phones. What type of current do they provide?Batteries provide direct current (DC).Is a clamp-on ammeter designed to measure only alternating current?Clamp-on ammeters are typically designed to measure alternating current (AC).Since electrons are negatively charged, what is the direction of electron current flow?Electron current flows from the negative to the positive terminal.Does a box contain positive charge, negative charge, or no charge if it is electrically neutral?If the box is electrically neutral, it contains no net charge.A large lightning bolt had a 20,000-A current and moved 30.0 C of charge. What was its duration?Duration = charge / current = 30.0 C / 20,000 A = 0.0015 seconds.If object A has a charge of +2 μC and object B has a charge of +6 μC, what is true about their interaction?Both objects are positively charged and will repel each other.A very large plastic sheet carries a uniform charge density of -6.00 nC/m^2 on one face. What does this mean?This means each square meter of the sheet's face has a net negative charge of 6.00 nC.Two small spheres spaced 20.0 centimeters apart have equal charge. What is the nature of the force between them?If both spheres have the same type of charge, they will repel each other.How is a proton brought to rest by an electric field?A proton is brought to rest by an electric field that exerts a force opposite to its motion.If an ammeter reads 3.0 A, what does this indicate?It indicates that 3.0 coulombs of charge pass through the circuit each second.In a typical lightning strike, 2.5 C flows from cloud to ground in 0.20 ms. What is the current?Current = charge / time = 2.5 C / 0.0002 s = 12,500 A.If two charges are placed on the x axis, how is the force between them determined?The force is determined using Coulomb's law, considering their charges and distance apart.If three point charges are located at the corners of an equilateral triangle, how is the net force on one charge found?The net force is found by vector addition of the forces from the other two charges using Coulomb's law.If a plastic rod is charged to -12 nC by rubbing, what does this mean?The rod has gained extra electrons, giving it a net negative charge of 12 nC.If a charged particle moves in an area and does not experience any magnetic force, what does this indicate?It indicates that the particle is either stationary or moving parallel to the magnetic field.Electrons moving through a circuit will go through which component?Electrons will go through all components connected in the circuit, including resistors.A silver wire with resistivity 1.59 × 10^-8 Ω·m is used. What is the current?Current = 2.5 C / 0.0002 s = 12,500 A.How is the voltage across an 820 Ω resistor determined?Voltage = current × resistance (V = I × R).Which set of batteries will give the higher voltage?Batteries connected in series will give a higher total voltage.To start a car engine, what does the car battery do?The car battery moves electric charge through the starter motor circuit.If an electron is released from rest at the negative plate, what happens?The electron accelerates toward the positive plate due to the electric field.If a battery provides 13.1 V, what does this mean?It means the battery creates a potential difference of 13.1 volts across its terminals.If two small spheres spaced 20.0 cm apart have equal charge, what is the force between them?The force is repulsive if the charges are the same sign, calculated using Coulomb's law.A collection of 1.875 × 10^19 electrons has what total charge?Total charge = number of electrons × charge per electron = 1.875 × 10^19 × (-1.6 × 10^-19 C) = -3.0 C.What is the significance of a long hollow cylindrical conductor in terms of electric charge?A long hollow cylindrical conductor can distribute charge on its surface, with the net charge residing on the exterior.What does the battery current I represent?Battery current I represents the rate at which electric charge flows through the circuit.An electromagnet produces a magnetic field as the result of what flow in a conductor?An electromagnet produces a magnetic field as the result of electric current flow in a conductor.How is the force between two point charges fixed on the y axis determined?The force is determined using Coulomb's law, considering their charges and separation distance.