Electric Field Lines definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric Field Lines Visual representations indicating the direction a positive charge would move in an electric field.

Positive Charge Source of electric field lines that point outward, indicating the direction of force on a positive test charge.

Negative Charge Source of electric field lines that point inward, indicating the direction of force on a positive test charge.

Electric Dipole A pair of equal and opposite charges, with electric field lines showing complex interactions.

Coulomb's Constant A proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as k, used in calculating electric field strength.

Electric Field Strength Magnitude of the electric field at a point, decreasing with distance from the charge.

Symmetry A property used to simplify electric field calculations, especially in dipoles, where vertical components cancel.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent electric fields and forces.

Midline The line equidistant from charges in a dipole, where net electric field points in a consistent direction.

Force The interaction experienced by a charge in an electric field, proportional to the product of charge and field.

Electron A negatively charged particle that moves opposite to the direction of electric field lines.

Test Charge A hypothetical charge used to determine the direction and magnitude of an electric field.

Field Line Curvature The bending of electric field lines due to the influence of nearby charges, especially in dipoles.

Point of Interest Specific locations used to analyze electric field lines and their interactions in a charge arrangement.