Electric Field Lines definitions Flashcards

Electric Field Lines definitions
  • Electric Field Lines
    Visual representations indicating the direction a positive charge would move in an electric field.
  • Positive Charge
    Source of electric field lines that point outward, indicating the direction of force on a positive test charge.
  • Negative Charge
    Source of electric field lines that point inward, indicating the direction of force on a positive test charge.
  • Electric Dipole
    A pair of equal and opposite charges, with electric field lines showing complex interactions.
  • Coulomb's Constant
    A proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as k, used in calculating electric field strength.
  • Electric Field Strength
    Magnitude of the electric field at a point, decreasing with distance from the charge.
  • Symmetry
    A property used to simplify electric field calculations, especially in dipoles, where vertical components cancel.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent electric fields and forces.
  • Midline
    The line equidistant from charges in a dipole, where net electric field points in a consistent direction.
  • Force
    The interaction experienced by a charge in an electric field, proportional to the product of charge and field.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged particle that moves opposite to the direction of electric field lines.
  • Test Charge
    A hypothetical charge used to determine the direction and magnitude of an electric field.
  • Field Line Curvature
    The bending of electric field lines due to the influence of nearby charges, especially in dipoles.
  • Point of Interest
    Specific locations used to analyze electric field lines and their interactions in a charge arrangement.
  • Net Electric Field
    The resultant electric field from multiple charges, considering both magnitude and direction.