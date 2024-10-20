Skip to main content
Electric Fields in Capacitors definitions Flashcards

Electric Fields in Capacitors definitions
  • Capacitor
    A device with two parallel plates holding equal and opposite charges, creating a uniform electric field.
  • Electric Field
    A region around charged particles where forces are exerted on other charges, uniform between capacitor plates.
  • Vacuum Permittivity
    A constant denoted as epsilon_0, crucial for calculating electric fields in capacitors.
  • Coulomb's Constant
    A constant related to vacuum permittivity, used in electrostatic calculations.
  • Uniform Field
    A field with constant magnitude and direction, as seen between capacitor plates.
  • Charge
    The property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field, denoted as Q.
  • Area
    The surface size of capacitor plates, affecting the electric field strength.
  • Newton per Coulomb
    The unit of electric field strength, indicating force per unit charge.
  • Parallel Plates
    Two plates in a capacitor that are equidistant and create a uniform electric field.
  • Epsilon_0
    Symbol for vacuum permittivity, a fundamental constant in electromagnetism.
  • Electric Field Equation
    E = Q / (epsilon_0 * A), used to calculate the field between capacitor plates.
  • Zero Field
    The absence of an electric field outside the plates of a capacitor.
  • Symmetric Field
    Field lines that cancel out due to symmetry, resulting in a uniform field.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing units, such as cm^2 to m^2, crucial in calculations.
  • Epsilon
    A Greek letter representing permittivity in electric field equations.