Electric Fields in Capacitors definitions Flashcards

Capacitor A device with two parallel plates holding equal and opposite charges, creating a uniform electric field.

Electric Field A region around charged particles where forces are exerted on other charges, uniform between capacitor plates.

Vacuum Permittivity A constant denoted as epsilon_0, crucial for calculating electric fields in capacitors.

Coulomb's Constant A constant related to vacuum permittivity, used in electrostatic calculations.

Uniform Field A field with constant magnitude and direction, as seen between capacitor plates.

Charge The property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field, denoted as Q.

Area The surface size of capacitor plates, affecting the electric field strength.

Newton per Coulomb The unit of electric field strength, indicating force per unit charge.

Parallel Plates Two plates in a capacitor that are equidistant and create a uniform electric field.

Epsilon_0 Symbol for vacuum permittivity, a fundamental constant in electromagnetism.

Electric Field Equation E = Q / (epsilon_0 * A), used to calculate the field between capacitor plates.

Zero Field The absence of an electric field outside the plates of a capacitor.

Symmetric Field Field lines that cancel out due to symmetry, resulting in a uniform field.

Conversion The process of changing units, such as cm^2 to m^2, crucial in calculations.