Energy in Pendulums quiz #1 Flashcards

At the equilibrium (lowest) position of a pendulum's swing, which type of energy is at a maximum?
At the equilibrium position of a pendulum, the kinetic energy is at a maximum.
Where is the zero point for gravitational potential energy typically defined in a pendulum system?
The zero point for gravitational potential energy is defined at the bottom of the pendulum's swing. This means h = 0 at the equilibrium position.
What happens to the kinetic and gravitational potential energies at the highest point of a pendulum's swing?
At the highest point, gravitational potential energy is at its maximum and kinetic energy is zero. The pendulum is momentarily at rest at this position.
How is the height above the equilibrium position calculated for a pendulum at an angle theta?
The height is calculated as h = L - L cos(theta), where L is the length of the pendulum. This formula gives the vertical distance above the lowest point.
What is the general form of the energy conservation equation for a pendulum?
The general form is mgh_max = 1/2 m v_max^2. This equation equates the maximum potential energy to the maximum kinetic energy.
How do you derive the maximum speed of a pendulum using energy conservation?
Set the maximum gravitational potential energy equal to the maximum kinetic energy and solve for v_max. This leads to v_max = sqrt(2gL(1 - cos(theta_max))).
What information do you typically need to calculate the maximum speed of a pendulum?
You need the length of the pendulum (L) and the maximum angle (theta_max) from the vertical. These allow you to use the derived formula for v_max.
At any intermediate point in a pendulum's swing, how is the total mechanical energy distributed?
At an intermediate point, the total mechanical energy is the sum of the gravitational potential energy at that height and the kinetic energy at that speed. Both energies are nonzero except at the endpoints and equilibrium.
Why do the masses cancel out when deriving the maximum speed formula for a pendulum?
Both sides of the energy conservation equation contain the mass, so it cancels out algebraically. This means the maximum speed does not depend on the mass of the pendulum bob.
What is the significance of the angle theta_max in pendulum energy calculations?
Theta_max represents the maximum angular displacement from the vertical and determines the maximum height and thus the maximum potential energy. It is essential for calculating the maximum speed and energy changes.