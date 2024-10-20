Entropy Equations for Special Processes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Entropy A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often associated with the amount of energy unavailable for doing work.

Isothermal Process A thermodynamic process that occurs at a constant temperature, where Delta S = Q/T applies.

Phase Change A transition of matter from one state to another, such as solid to liquid, where temperature remains constant.

Adiabatic Process A process with no heat transfer into or out of the system, resulting in Delta S = 0.

Free Expansion A process where a gas expands into a larger volume without external work, increasing entropy.

Isochoric Process A thermodynamic process at constant volume, where entropy change is calculated using n*Cv*Ln(T_final/T_initial).

Isobaric Process A thermodynamic process at constant pressure, where entropy change is calculated using n*Cp*Ln(T_final/T_initial).

Heat Capacity The amount of heat required to change a substance's temperature by a given amount, denoted as Cv or Cp.

Natural Logarithm A logarithm to the base e, used in entropy equations to express ratios of final to initial states.

Specific Heat The heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Universal Gas Constant A constant denoted as R, used in equations involving gases, approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K).

Monoatomic Gas A gas consisting of single atoms, often with specific heat capacities like Cv = 3/2 R.

Calorimetry The science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.

Delta S Symbol representing the change in entropy of a system during a process.