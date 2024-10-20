Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Entropy Equations for Special Processes definitions Flashcards

Back
Entropy Equations for Special Processes definitions
1/15
  • Entropy
    A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often associated with the amount of energy unavailable for doing work.
  • Isothermal Process
    A thermodynamic process that occurs at a constant temperature, where Delta S = Q/T applies.
  • Phase Change
    A transition of matter from one state to another, such as solid to liquid, where temperature remains constant.
  • Adiabatic Process
    A process with no heat transfer into or out of the system, resulting in Delta S = 0.
  • Free Expansion
    A process where a gas expands into a larger volume without external work, increasing entropy.
  • Isochoric Process
    A thermodynamic process at constant volume, where entropy change is calculated using n*Cv*Ln(T_final/T_initial).
  • Isobaric Process
    A thermodynamic process at constant pressure, where entropy change is calculated using n*Cp*Ln(T_final/T_initial).
  • Heat Capacity
    The amount of heat required to change a substance's temperature by a given amount, denoted as Cv or Cp.
  • Natural Logarithm
    A logarithm to the base e, used in entropy equations to express ratios of final to initial states.
  • Specific Heat
    The heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.
  • Universal Gas Constant
    A constant denoted as R, used in equations involving gases, approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K).
  • Monoatomic Gas
    A gas consisting of single atoms, often with specific heat capacities like Cv = 3/2 R.
  • Calorimetry
    The science of measuring the heat of chemical reactions or physical changes.
  • Delta S
    Symbol representing the change in entropy of a system during a process.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in thermodynamic equations.