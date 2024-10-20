First Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards

Which statement regarding a closed system is accurate in the context of the first law of thermodynamics?
In a closed system, the change in internal energy is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system, as expressed by the first law of thermodynamics: ΔE = Q - W.
Which of the following statements describes the first law of thermodynamics?
The first law of thermodynamics states that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system, expressed as ΔE = Q - W.
Which law of thermodynamics explains the shape of a productivity pyramid?
The second law of thermodynamics explains the shape of a productivity pyramid, as it relates to the inefficiency of energy transfer and the increase in entropy, leading to less energy available at higher trophic levels.
What is the equation for the first law of thermodynamics?
The equation is ΔE = Q - W, where ΔE is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added to the system, and W is the work done by the system.
How does the sign of Q affect the internal energy of a system?
If Q is positive, heat is added to the system, increasing internal energy. If Q is negative, heat is removed, decreasing internal energy.
What is the relationship between work done by a gas and its internal energy?
If work is done by the gas (W is positive), internal energy decreases. If work is done on the gas (W is negative), internal energy increases.
How do you calculate work done by a gas at constant pressure?
Work done by a gas at constant pressure is calculated using W = P * ΔV, where P is pressure and ΔV is the change in volume.
What happens to internal energy when a gas is compressed?
When a gas is compressed, the volume decreases, work done on the gas is negative, and internal energy increases.
How do the two forms of the first law of thermodynamics differ?
The form ΔE = Q - W considers work done by the system, while ΔE = Q + W considers work done on the system.
What is the effect of removing heat from a system on its internal energy?
Removing heat from a system (Q is negative) decreases its internal energy.