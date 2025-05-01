Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

First Law of Thermodynamics quiz #1 Flashcards

First Law of Thermodynamics quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • What is the first law of thermodynamics and how is it mathematically expressed?
    The first law of thermodynamics states that the change in internal energy of a system (ΔE) is equal to the heat added to the system (Q) minus the work done by the system (W): ΔE = Q - W.
  • State the first law of thermodynamics in words.
    The first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed; it can only be transferred or transformed. The change in a system's internal energy equals the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system.
  • In which direction does heat naturally flow between two objects?
    Heat naturally flows from a hotter object to a colder object.
  • How can the first law of thermodynamics be described in terms of energy conservation?
    The first law of thermodynamics is a statement of energy conservation, indicating that the total energy of a system changes only by the amount of heat added and the work done by or on the system.
  • What is a defining characteristic of an adiabatic process in thermodynamics?
    An adiabatic process is characterized by no heat transfer into or out of the system (Q = 0); all changes in internal energy are due to work.
  • What is the general direction of thermal energy flow?
    Thermal energy flows from regions of higher temperature to regions of lower temperature.
  • The first law of thermodynamics is a restatement of which fundamental principle?
    The first law of thermodynamics is a restatement of the law of conservation of energy.
  • What are the two ways that the internal energy of a system can be changed according to the first law of thermodynamics?
    Internal energy can be changed by transferring heat (Q) or by doing work (W) on or by the system.
  • Does heat flow from a hot object to a cold object or from a cold object to a hot object?
    Heat flows from a hot object to a cold object.
  • What does it mean when we say 'energy cannot be created or destroyed' in the context of thermodynamics?
    It means that the total energy in a closed system remains constant; energy can only change forms or be transferred between objects, but the total amount does not change.
  • According to the law of conservation of energy, what happens to the total energy in a closed system?
    In a closed system, the total energy remains constant; energy may change forms or be transferred, but it is neither created nor destroyed.
  • If a system is isolated, what happens to its total energy?
    If a system is isolated, its total energy remains constant because no energy is transferred into or out of the system.