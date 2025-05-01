Forces & Kinematics quiz #2 Flashcards
Forces & Kinematics quiz #2
How do you determine the normal force exerted by a slide on a child?The normal force is found by analyzing the forces perpendicular to the slide's surface, typically less than the child's weight if the slide is inclined.What happens when you pass a large truck during rain or snow?Passing a large truck during rain or snow can create turbulent air and spray, reducing visibility and affecting vehicle control.Which type of interaction does not occur due to field forces?Contact interactions, such as friction or tension, do not occur due to field forces; field forces act at a distance.In which state of matter do forces of attraction most limit the motion of particles?Forces of attraction most limit the motion of particles in solids.Which statement about drag is correct?Drag is a force that opposes the motion of an object through a fluid, such as air or water.What happens when a hand pushes three identical bricks at once?When a hand pushes three identical bricks together, the force is distributed among the bricks, and each brick accelerates according to Newton's second law.How do you determine the x and y components of a force given its magnitude and direction?The x-component is F*cos(θ) and the y-component is F*sin(θ), where F is the force magnitude and θ is the angle from the x-axis.How do you replace multiple forces acting on an object with an equivalent resultant force?Sum all the individual forces as vectors to find a single resultant force that has the same effect as the original forces.How do you rank the magnitudes of forces acting on an elevator at rest?For an elevator at rest, the upward support force (cable tension) equals the downward gravitational force (weight), so their magnitudes are equal.What is the effect of a force applied at the handle of a rigid lever?A force applied at the handle of a rigid lever creates a torque, causing the lever to rotate about its pivot point.How do you replace a system of forces acting on a post with a single resultant force?Sum all the forces acting on the post as vectors to find a single resultant force with the same effect.What is the normal force acting on a 1.83 kg book placed on a flat desk?The normal force is equal to the weight of the book: F = m * g = 1.83 kg * 9.8 m/s² ≈ 17.9 N.