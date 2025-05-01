Gravitational Potential Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy quiz #1
What is the best example of potential energy in the context of gravitational potential energy?An object held at a height above the ground, such as a box on a shelf, is a good example of gravitational potential energy.How does gravitational potential energy change when the height of an object is increased?Gravitational potential energy increases as the height of the object above the ground increases.What can you do to increase an object's gravitational potential energy?To increase an object's gravitational potential energy, you can raise it to a greater height above the ground.In which situation does gravitational potential energy decrease?Gravitational potential energy decreases when an object moves to a lower height, such as when it falls.What type of energy is stored as a result of an object's height above the Earth?Gravitational potential energy is stored due to an object's height above the Earth.Which example describes an increase in gravitational potential energy?Lifting an object to a higher position increases its gravitational potential energy.What happens to the electrical potential energy between two charged particles if the distance between them increases?As the distance between two charged particles increases, their electrical potential energy generally decreases in magnitude.Which object has the most gravitational potential energy?The object with the greatest mass and highest position above the ground has the most gravitational potential energy.What form of energy does an object possess based on its height relative to a reference point?An object possesses gravitational potential energy based on its height relative to a reference point.Where is the gravitational potential energy of a roller coaster the lowest?The gravitational potential energy of a roller coaster is lowest at its lowest point on the track.Which two types of potential energies are considered types of mechanical energy?Gravitational potential energy and elastic potential energy are both types of mechanical energy.What is the gravitational potential energy of a 1 kg ball that is 2 meters above the floor? (Use g = 9.8 m/s²)The gravitational potential energy is Ug = mgy = 1 kg × 9.8 m/s² × 2 m = 19.6 Joules.What is the gravitational potential energy of a 3 kg ball that is 1 meter above the floor? (Use g = 9.8 m/s²)The gravitational potential energy is Ug = mgy = 3 kg × 9.8 m/s² × 1 m = 29.4 Joules.Where would a car traveling on a roller coaster have the most gravitational potential energy?A car on a roller coaster has the most gravitational potential energy at the highest point of the track.Where does a car on a hill have the most gravitational potential energy?A car on a hill has the most gravitational potential energy at the top of the hill.What type of potential energy do skiers take advantage of when starting from the top of a slope?Skiers take advantage of gravitational potential energy at the top of a slope.Which object has the least gravitational potential energy?The object with the smallest mass and lowest height above the ground has the least gravitational potential energy.On what factors does gravitational potential energy depend?Gravitational potential energy depends on the object's mass, the acceleration due to gravity, and its height above a reference point.At which point(s) does a pendulum have the greatest gravitational potential energy?A pendulum has the greatest gravitational potential energy at its highest points in the swing.Where does a pendulum have a specific amount of potential energy, such as 100 J?A pendulum has a specific amount of potential energy at a height where Ug = mgy equals that value, such as 100 J.What is the general expression for the gravitational potential energy of the Earth-Sun system?The gravitational potential energy of the Earth-Sun system can be expressed as Ug = -G(Mm)/r, where G is the gravitational constant, M and m are the masses, and r is the distance between them.Can gravitational potential energy be negative?Yes, gravitational potential energy can be negative depending on the choice of reference point.What is the gravitational potential energy of an object on the ground if the ground is chosen as the reference point?If the ground is the reference point (y = 0), the gravitational potential energy of an object on the ground is zero.How do you calculate the change in gravitational potential energy during a climb?The change in gravitational potential energy is ΔUg = mgΔy, where Δy is the change in height.Is it possible for a system to have negative gravitational potential energy?Yes, a system can have negative gravitational potential energy if the reference point is chosen such that the potential energy at that point is zero and the object is below it.At what point does a falling ball have the most energy, ignoring air resistance?Ignoring air resistance, the total mechanical energy remains constant, but the ball has the most gravitational potential energy at its highest point.At which position does a rollercoaster have the greatest gravitational potential energy?A rollercoaster has the greatest gravitational potential energy at the highest point on the track.Which point in a system has the most gravitational potential energy?The point with the greatest height above the reference level has the most gravitational potential energy.In which position would an object have a greater amount of gravitational potential energy?An object has greater gravitational potential energy at a higher position above the reference point.What is the formula for calculating gravitational potential energy?The formula for gravitational potential energy is Ug = mgy, where m is mass, g is gravitational acceleration, and y is height.What happens to an object's gravitational potential energy as it falls from a height?As an object falls from a height, its gravitational potential energy decreases.Can universal gravitational potential energy ever be positive?Universal gravitational potential energy is typically defined as negative, but it can be positive depending on the choice of reference point.In which scenario is gravitational potential energy present?Gravitational potential energy is present whenever an object has mass and is at a height above a reference point in a gravitational field.What is the term for stored energy due to the interactions of objects in a gravitational field?The term is gravitational potential energy.Which factor does not affect gravitational potential energy?Factors such as the object's color or shape do not affect gravitational potential energy; only mass, gravity, and height matter.When is gravitational potential energy at its highest for an object?Gravitational potential energy is at its highest when the object is at its maximum height above the reference point.What must be true of an object that has gravitational potential energy?The object must have mass and be located at a height above a chosen reference point in a gravitational field.What is the standard unit of measurement for potential energy?The standard unit of measurement for potential energy is the Joule (J).What type of energy is stored in water held back by a dam?Water held back by a dam stores gravitational potential energy.What type of potential energy does a person standing on a chair have?A person standing on a chair has gravitational potential energy.