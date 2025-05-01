Gravitational Potential Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy quiz #2
What type of potential energy is due to the position of an object above the Earth's surface?Gravitational potential energy is due to the position of an object above the Earth's surface.At which point does a ball have the greatest amount of gravitational potential energy?A ball has the greatest gravitational potential energy at its highest point above the ground.At which positions of a pendulum is the gravitational potential energy the greatest?The gravitational potential energy is greatest at the highest points of the pendulum's swing.Which term describes the energy that is stored due to the height of an object above the ground?Gravitational potential energy describes the energy stored due to an object's height above the ground.Which object has the most gravitational potential energy among several objects at different heights and masses?The object with the largest mass and highest position above the reference point has the most gravitational potential energy.What is magnetic potential energy?Magnetic potential energy is the energy stored due to the position of magnetic objects in a magnetic field.Is it possible for the gravitational potential energy of an object to be negative?Yes, gravitational potential energy can be negative depending on the choice of reference point.Which method of moving a rock to the top of a cliff gives it the most gravitational potential energy?Any method that raises the rock to the same height will give it the same gravitational potential energy, regardless of the path taken.If a boulder has a mass of 50 kg and a potential energy of 490 J, how can you determine its height? (Use g = 9.8 m/s²)Use the formula Ug = mgy; solve for y: y = Ug / (mg) = 490 J / (50 kg × 9.8 m/s²) = 1 meter.What happens as a planet approaches the perihelion of its orbit around the sun in terms of gravitational potential energy?As a planet approaches perihelion, its gravitational potential energy decreases (becomes more negative), and its kinetic energy increases.What factors affect the amount of gravitational potential energy an object has?The mass of the object, the acceleration due to gravity, and the height above the reference point affect gravitational potential energy.What is the gravitational potential energy of a 1 kilogram ball 100 meters above the floor? (Use g = 9.8 m/s²)Ug = mgy = 1 kg × 9.8 m/s² × 100 m = 980 Joules.Which formula is used to find gravitational potential energy?The formula is Ug = mgy.In which item is energy stored in the form of gravitational potential energy?Energy is stored as gravitational potential energy in any object held at a height above the ground, such as a book on a shelf.How much gravitational potential energy did an eagle gain if the change in energy is 1103 J?The eagle gained 1103 Joules of gravitational potential energy.What is the best synonym for potential energy?A good synonym for potential energy is 'stored energy.'Why is thermal escape of atmospheric gas much easier from the Moon than from Earth?Thermal escape is easier from the Moon because its gravitational potential energy well is shallower due to its lower mass and gravity.Which is needed to calculate gravitational potential energy?You need the object's mass, the acceleration due to gravity, and the height above the reference point.Which factor affects gravitational potential energy but not elastic potential energy?Height above the reference point affects gravitational potential energy but not elastic potential energy.If an object is raised twice as high, how much more gravitational potential energy will it have?If an object is raised twice as high, its gravitational potential energy will double.If an object is raised twice as high, what happens to its gravitational potential energy?Its gravitational potential energy will be twice as much as before.What are examples of nuclear potential energy?Nuclear potential energy is stored in the nucleus of atoms and is released during nuclear reactions such as fission or fusion.