Heat Transfer definitions Flashcards

Conduction Transfer of heat through direct contact between substances at different temperatures.

Convection Indirect heat transfer via fluid movement, driven by temperature differences and buoyancy.

Radiation Indirect heat transfer through electromagnetic waves emitted by objects.

Thermal Conductivity A material's ability to conduct heat, denoted by 'k', influencing heat transfer rate.

Heat Current Rate of heat transfer per second, often measured in watts.

Blackbody An idealized object that emits maximum thermal radiation at a given temperature.

Emissivity A measure of how closely a material emits thermal radiation compared to a blackbody.

Stefan-Boltzmann Law Describes radiative heat transfer, stating power radiated is proportional to temperature to the fourth power.

Radiance Power emitted per unit area from an object's surface, measured in watts per square meter.

Intensity Power per unit area received at a distance from the emitting source.

Reservoir An infinite source or sink of heat that maintains constant temperature despite heat exchange.

Electromagnetic Waves Waves of electric and magnetic fields, including visible light, that transfer energy.

Wavelength The distance between successive peaks of a wave, influencing its color in visible light.

Frequency The number of wave cycles per second, determining the color of light.