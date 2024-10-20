Skip to main content
Heat Transfer definitions Flashcards

Heat Transfer definitions
  • Conduction
    Transfer of heat through direct contact between substances at different temperatures.
  • Convection
    Indirect heat transfer via fluid movement, driven by temperature differences and buoyancy.
  • Radiation
    Indirect heat transfer through electromagnetic waves emitted by objects.
  • Thermal Conductivity
    A material's ability to conduct heat, denoted by 'k', influencing heat transfer rate.
  • Heat Current
    Rate of heat transfer per second, often measured in watts.
  • Blackbody
    An idealized object that emits maximum thermal radiation at a given temperature.
  • Emissivity
    A measure of how closely a material emits thermal radiation compared to a blackbody.
  • Stefan-Boltzmann Law
    Describes radiative heat transfer, stating power radiated is proportional to temperature to the fourth power.
  • Radiance
    Power emitted per unit area from an object's surface, measured in watts per square meter.
  • Intensity
    Power per unit area received at a distance from the emitting source.
  • Reservoir
    An infinite source or sink of heat that maintains constant temperature despite heat exchange.
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Waves of electric and magnetic fields, including visible light, that transfer energy.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive peaks of a wave, influencing its color in visible light.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles per second, determining the color of light.
  • Vines Displacement Law
    Relates the peak emission wavelength of a blackbody to its temperature.