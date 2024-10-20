Heat Transfer definitions Flashcards
Heat Transfer definitions
- ConductionTransfer of heat through direct contact between substances at different temperatures.
- ConvectionIndirect heat transfer via fluid movement, driven by temperature differences and buoyancy.
- RadiationIndirect heat transfer through electromagnetic waves emitted by objects.
- Thermal ConductivityA material's ability to conduct heat, denoted by 'k', influencing heat transfer rate.
- Heat CurrentRate of heat transfer per second, often measured in watts.
- BlackbodyAn idealized object that emits maximum thermal radiation at a given temperature.
- EmissivityA measure of how closely a material emits thermal radiation compared to a blackbody.
- Stefan-Boltzmann LawDescribes radiative heat transfer, stating power radiated is proportional to temperature to the fourth power.
- RadiancePower emitted per unit area from an object's surface, measured in watts per square meter.
- IntensityPower per unit area received at a distance from the emitting source.
- ReservoirAn infinite source or sink of heat that maintains constant temperature despite heat exchange.
- Electromagnetic WavesWaves of electric and magnetic fields, including visible light, that transfer energy.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive peaks of a wave, influencing its color in visible light.
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles per second, determining the color of light.
- Vines Displacement LawRelates the peak emission wavelength of a blackbody to its temperature.