Heat Transfer quiz Flashcards

How do ocean gyres redistribute heat around Earth?
Ocean gyres redistribute heat around Earth through the process of convection. Warm water from the equator is transported towards the poles, while cooler water from the poles moves towards the equator, helping to balance the global temperature.
Why did the transfer of energy between the two samples stop?
The transfer of energy between two samples stops when they reach thermal equilibrium, meaning they are at the same temperature and no net heat flow occurs between them.
Which of the following is the best description of conduction?
Conduction is the transfer of heat through direct contact between materials, where heat flows from a hotter object to a colder one.
What is most likely to happen when moist air is forced up the windward side of a mountain?
When moist air is forced up the windward side of a mountain, it cools and condenses, often resulting in precipitation such as rain or snow.
Uneven heating of Earth’s surface by the sun causes which of these?
Uneven heating of Earth’s surface by the sun causes atmospheric circulation patterns, such as wind and ocean currents, which help distribute heat around the planet.
In which of the following situations would a person lose heat by conduction?
A person would lose heat by conduction when they are in direct contact with a colder object, such as sitting on a cold metal bench.
What accounts for the unequal distribution of heat between the equator and the poles?
The unequal distribution of heat between the equator and the poles is primarily due to the angle of sunlight, which is more direct at the equator and more oblique at the poles, leading to less solar energy per unit area at the poles.
What percentage of the energy you use during exercise is transformed into heat?
During exercise, approximately 70-80% of the energy used is transformed into heat, with the remainder used for mechanical work.
Why doesn't a microwave oven make a plastic dish get hot?
A microwave oven doesn't make a plastic dish get hot because microwaves primarily heat water molecules, and most plastics do not contain water or absorb microwaves effectively.
What happens to most of the incoming solar energy on Earth?
Most of the incoming solar energy on Earth is absorbed by the surface and atmosphere, warming the planet, while some is reflected back into space.