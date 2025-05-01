Heat Transfer quiz #1 Flashcards
How is thermal energy transferred between two objects at different temperatures?Thermal energy is transferred from the hotter object to the colder object through heat transfer, which can occur by conduction, convection, or radiation.What type of heat transfer is responsible for an ice cube melting in your hand?Conduction is responsible, as heat is transferred directly from your hand to the ice cube through direct contact.What do all methods of heat transfer require?All methods of heat transfer require a temperature difference between objects or regions.What is the term for heat transfer due to direct contact?Conduction.What is an example of conduction?A metal spoon becoming warm when placed in a hot liquid is an example of conduction.Which type of heat transfer causes a spoon to become warm when placed in a cup of hot water?Conduction.What are the three methods of heat transfer?Conduction, convection, and radiation.What is the most direct type of heat transfer?Conduction, as it involves direct contact between objects.Feeling heat from a fire is an example of which type of heat transfer?Radiation, as heat is transferred through electromagnetic waves from the fire to your skin.Can frozen ice transfer thermal energy to another substance? If so, how?Yes, frozen ice can transfer thermal energy to another substance by absorbing heat from it, causing the ice to melt.Which is an example of conduction?Touching a hot pan and feeling heat transfer to your hand is an example of conduction.What is always the direction of heat transfer?Heat always transfers from a hotter object or region to a colder one.Which action would decrease heat transfer between two objects?Increasing insulation or using materials with low thermal conductivity between the objects would decrease heat transfer.What are three ways that heat can be transferred?Heat can be transferred by conduction, convection, and radiation.Heat from the sun reaches Earth through which type of heat transfer?Radiation.How is thermal energy transferred?Thermal energy is transferred by conduction (direct contact), convection (fluid movement), and radiation (electromagnetic waves).How does conduction differ from convection?Conduction transfers heat through direct contact, while convection transfers heat by the movement of fluids (liquids or gases).Which is an example of heat transfer through conduction?A metal rod heating up when one end is placed in a flame.Which method of heat transfer involves the movement of heat through a liquid or gas?Convection.What happens when a cold drink sits in a hot room?Heat transfers from the warmer air to the colder drink, causing the drink to warm up.Which types of transfer occur during conduction?During conduction, thermal energy is transferred by direct contact between particles.Which best describes convection?Convection is the transfer of heat by the movement of heated fluids (liquids or gases) due to temperature differences.How does heat transfer when a metal spoon is placed in a pot of boiling water?Heat transfers from the hot water to the spoon by conduction.Earth receives energy from the sun through what method of heat transfer?Radiation.What type of heat transfer occurs in fluids?Convection.Which is a measure of the rate of heat energy transfer?The heat current, often measured in watts (joules per second), is the rate of heat energy transfer.Cooking on an electric stove is an everyday example of which mode of heat transfer?Conduction, as heat transfers from the stove to the pan and then to the food.How is heat transferred from the sun to Earth?By radiation, through electromagnetic waves.What are the three forms of heat transfer?Conduction, convection, and radiation.Which would be best categorized as heat transfer by convection?Warm air rising above a heater is an example of heat transfer by convection.How does heat transfer occur?Heat transfer occurs by conduction (direct contact), convection (fluid movement), and radiation (electromagnetic waves).What are the three methods of heat transfer?Conduction, convection, and radiation.Movement of hot fluid is an example of which method of heat transfer?Convection.Which is an example of something heated by conduction?A frying pan heating up on a stove.Boiling an egg in water is an example of what type of heat transfer?Convection, as heat is transferred by the movement of hot water.What are the three ways heat is transferred?Conduction, convection, and radiation.Which type of energy transfer allows the sun to warm Earth?Radiation.Which would be best categorized as heat transfer by conduction?A metal rod heating up when one end is placed in a flame.Which type of heat transfer travels through electromagnetic waves?Radiation.What are the three ways that thermal energy can be transferred between objects?Conduction, convection, and radiation.