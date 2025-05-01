Skip to main content
Heat Transfer quiz #2 Flashcards

Heat Transfer quiz #2
  • Which direction does thermal energy transfer?
    Thermal energy always transfers from a hotter object or region to a colder one.
  • Which situation is an example of transferring heat by means of convection?
    Warm air rising above a heater is an example of convection.
  • Through which ways can heat be transferred?
    Heat can be transferred by conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • How does heat transfer occur?
    Heat transfer occurs by conduction (direct contact), convection (fluid movement), and radiation (electromagnetic waves).
  • What are the three ways in which heat is transferred?
    Conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • Which of the following produces or transfers heat?
    Any object or process with a temperature difference can produce or transfer heat by conduction, convection, or radiation.
  • Why do some clay dishes get hot in the microwave?
    Clay dishes absorb electromagnetic radiation (microwaves), which increases their thermal energy and makes them hot.
  • How does heat travel?
    Heat travels by conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • What are the three ways that heat is transferred?
    Conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • Heat traveling through a pan to warm food in the pan is an example of what kind of heat transfer?
    Conduction.
  • What is the driving force of heat transfer?
    A temperature difference between objects or regions is the driving force for heat transfer.
  • What type of heat transfer is heating food in a microwave?
    Radiation, specifically by absorption of microwave electromagnetic waves.
  • What are the three mechanisms of heat transfer?
    Conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • What is the term for heat transfer due to the movement of electromagnetic waves?
    Radiation.
  • Which type of heat transfer can happen through empty space?
    Radiation.
  • What is the driving force for heat transfer?
    A temperature difference between objects or regions.
  • Which is the rate at which heat is transferred from one surface to another?
    The heat current, measured in watts (joules per second), is the rate of heat transfer.
  • What is the only form of heat transfer that can operate in a vacuum?
    Radiation.
  • Can frozen ice transfer thermal energy to another substance?
    Yes, frozen ice can absorb thermal energy from a warmer substance, causing the ice to melt.
  • What type of heat transfer occurs when there is direct contact?
    Conduction.
  • The heat we get from the sun is transferred through space by which process?
    Radiation.
  • A spoon on a stove is an example of what type of heat transfer?
    Conduction.
  • Which best describes radiation heat transfer?
    Radiation is the transfer of heat through electromagnetic waves, which can occur even in a vacuum.
  • Which is the best example of heat transfer by conduction?
    Touching a hot metal rod and feeling heat transfer to your hand.
  • What is the process by which energy is transferred by the motion of a fluid or gas?
    Convection.
  • What are the three main ways thermal energy can be transferred?
    Conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • In which direction does heat always move?
    Heat always moves from a hotter object or region to a colder one.
  • A pot of boiling water is an example of what type of heat transfer?
    Convection, as heat is transferred by the movement of hot water.
  • Where does heat go from your body?
    Heat from your body transfers to the surrounding environment by conduction, convection, and radiation.
  • Which surface will gain thermal energy most quickly when exposed to sunlight?
    A surface with high absorptivity and low reflectivity will gain thermal energy most quickly when exposed to sunlight.
  • Through which states of matter do convection currents primarily transfer heat?
    Convection currents primarily transfer heat through liquids and gases.
  • Which action would increase heat transfer between two objects?
    Increasing the temperature difference or using materials with high thermal conductivity between the objects would increase heat transfer.
  • Which demonstrates conduction?
    A metal rod heating up when one end is placed in a flame demonstrates conduction.
  • What are some real-world examples of how we use our understanding of heat to solve a problem?
    Examples include using insulation to reduce heat loss in buildings, designing cookware for efficient heat transfer, and using heat exchangers in industrial processes.
  • What kind of heat transfer are cheetahs avoiding by staying in the shade?
    Cheetahs are avoiding radiation from the sun by staying in the shade.
  • Which best describes the heat that you can feel on the engine of a running car?
    The heat felt from the engine is primarily due to conduction and radiation.
  • Which warms more quickly in sunlight: a colorless or a colored piece of glass? Why?
    A colored piece of glass warms more quickly because it absorbs more radiation and reflects less than a colorless piece.
  • On which surface, ground or marble, will thermal energy be reflected more?
    A surface with higher reflectivity, such as polished marble, will reflect more thermal energy than the ground.
  • What method of thermal energy transfer is at work when heat lamps are used to warm up baby chickens?
    Radiation.
  • An ice cube is placed on a kitchen counter. Which best describes heat flow in this situation?
    Heat flows from the warmer counter to the colder ice cube by conduction, causing the ice to melt.