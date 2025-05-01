Heat Transfer quiz #2 Flashcards
Which direction does thermal energy transfer?Thermal energy always transfers from a hotter object or region to a colder one.Which situation is an example of transferring heat by means of convection?Warm air rising above a heater is an example of convection.Through which ways can heat be transferred?Heat can be transferred by conduction, convection, and radiation.How does heat transfer occur?Heat transfer occurs by conduction (direct contact), convection (fluid movement), and radiation (electromagnetic waves).What are the three ways in which heat is transferred?Conduction, convection, and radiation.Which of the following produces or transfers heat?Any object or process with a temperature difference can produce or transfer heat by conduction, convection, or radiation.Why do some clay dishes get hot in the microwave?Clay dishes absorb electromagnetic radiation (microwaves), which increases their thermal energy and makes them hot.How does heat travel?Heat travels by conduction, convection, and radiation.What are the three ways that heat is transferred?Conduction, convection, and radiation.Heat traveling through a pan to warm food in the pan is an example of what kind of heat transfer?Conduction.What is the driving force of heat transfer?A temperature difference between objects or regions is the driving force for heat transfer.What type of heat transfer is heating food in a microwave?Radiation, specifically by absorption of microwave electromagnetic waves.What are the three mechanisms of heat transfer?Conduction, convection, and radiation.What is the term for heat transfer due to the movement of electromagnetic waves?Radiation.Which type of heat transfer can happen through empty space?Radiation.What is the driving force for heat transfer?A temperature difference between objects or regions.Which is the rate at which heat is transferred from one surface to another?The heat current, measured in watts (joules per second), is the rate of heat transfer.What is the only form of heat transfer that can operate in a vacuum?Radiation.Can frozen ice transfer thermal energy to another substance?Yes, frozen ice can absorb thermal energy from a warmer substance, causing the ice to melt.What type of heat transfer occurs when there is direct contact?Conduction.The heat we get from the sun is transferred through space by which process?Radiation.A spoon on a stove is an example of what type of heat transfer?Conduction.Which best describes radiation heat transfer?Radiation is the transfer of heat through electromagnetic waves, which can occur even in a vacuum.Which is the best example of heat transfer by conduction?Touching a hot metal rod and feeling heat transfer to your hand.What is the process by which energy is transferred by the motion of a fluid or gas?Convection.What are the three main ways thermal energy can be transferred?Conduction, convection, and radiation.In which direction does heat always move?Heat always moves from a hotter object or region to a colder one.A pot of boiling water is an example of what type of heat transfer?Convection, as heat is transferred by the movement of hot water.Where does heat go from your body?Heat from your body transfers to the surrounding environment by conduction, convection, and radiation.Which surface will gain thermal energy most quickly when exposed to sunlight?A surface with high absorptivity and low reflectivity will gain thermal energy most quickly when exposed to sunlight.Through which states of matter do convection currents primarily transfer heat?Convection currents primarily transfer heat through liquids and gases.Which action would increase heat transfer between two objects?Increasing the temperature difference or using materials with high thermal conductivity between the objects would increase heat transfer.Which demonstrates conduction?A metal rod heating up when one end is placed in a flame demonstrates conduction.What are some real-world examples of how we use our understanding of heat to solve a problem?Examples include using insulation to reduce heat loss in buildings, designing cookware for efficient heat transfer, and using heat exchangers in industrial processes.What kind of heat transfer are cheetahs avoiding by staying in the shade?Cheetahs are avoiding radiation from the sun by staying in the shade.Which best describes the heat that you can feel on the engine of a running car?The heat felt from the engine is primarily due to conduction and radiation.Which warms more quickly in sunlight: a colorless or a colored piece of glass? Why?A colored piece of glass warms more quickly because it absorbs more radiation and reflects less than a colorless piece.On which surface, ground or marble, will thermal energy be reflected more?A surface with higher reflectivity, such as polished marble, will reflect more thermal energy than the ground.What method of thermal energy transfer is at work when heat lamps are used to warm up baby chickens?Radiation.An ice cube is placed on a kitchen counter. Which best describes heat flow in this situation?Heat flows from the warmer counter to the colder ice cube by conduction, causing the ice to melt.