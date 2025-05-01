Intro to Induction quiz #1 Flashcards

What happens when a magnet is passed through a wire loop, and what principle explains this phenomenon?
When a magnet is passed through a wire loop, a voltage (and thus a current) is induced in the loop. This occurs because moving the magnet changes the magnetic field within the loop, and this change in magnetic field induces an electric current according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. The faster the magnetic field changes (i.e., the faster the magnet moves), the greater the induced current.
What must be true about the motion of a bar magnet relative to a coil for an induced current to be generated?
The bar magnet must be moving relative to the coil for an induced current to be generated. If the magnet is stationary, no induced current occurs.
How does varying the current in an electromagnet affect the induced current in a nearby coil?
Varying the current in an electromagnet changes the magnetic field, which induces a current in the nearby coil. If the current is kept constant, no induced current is observed.
What happens to the induced current in a coil if you rapidly turn an electromagnet on and off using a switch?
Rapidly turning the electromagnet on and off creates a changing magnetic field, which induces a current in the coil. The faster the switching, the greater the induced current.
What is the common factor in all scenarios that produce electromagnetic induction?
The common factor is a changing magnetic field within the coil. This change is necessary to induce voltage and current.
How does the speed of a changing magnetic field affect the magnitude of the induced current?
The magnitude of the induced current increases with the speed of the changing magnetic field. Faster changes result in stronger induced currents.
What is the relationship between the current in a solenoid and its magnetic field strength?
The magnetic field strength of a solenoid is proportional to the current passing through it. Increasing the current increases the magnetic field.
Why does keeping the current constant in an electromagnet result in no induced current in a nearby coil?
A constant current produces a steady magnetic field, which does not change over time. Since electromagnetic induction requires a changing magnetic field, no induced current occurs.
What do the magnetic field lines of a bar magnet look like, and how do they relate to induction?
The magnetic field lines of a bar magnet form loops that extend from one pole to the other. Moving the magnet changes the amount of field passing through a coil, inducing a current.
What term describes the voltage created in a coil by a changing magnetic field, and what does it lead to?
The voltage created is called an induced voltage. It leads to an induced current if the circuit is closed.