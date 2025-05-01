Intro to Induction quiz #1 Flashcards

What happens when a magnet is passed through a wire loop, and what principle explains this phenomenon?

When a magnet is passed through a wire loop, a voltage (and thus a current) is induced in the loop. This occurs because moving the magnet changes the magnetic field within the loop, and this change in magnetic field induces an electric current according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. The faster the magnetic field changes (i.e., the faster the magnet moves), the greater the induced current.