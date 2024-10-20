Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Inertial Reference Frames quiz Flashcards

Inertial Reference Frames quiz
1/10
  • What is the definition of an inertial reference frame in the context of special relativity?
    An inertial reference frame is a coordinate system that moves at a constant velocity, either at rest or moving at a constant speed. It is used to measure displacement and other physical quantities without the effects of acceleration, which are considered in non-inertial frames.
  • What is an inertial reference frame?
    An inertial reference frame is a coordinate system that moves at a constant velocity, either at rest or moving at a constant speed, without the effects of acceleration.
  • How do inertial and non-inertial reference frames differ?
    Inertial frames move at a constant velocity, while non-inertial frames experience acceleration.
  • What is a lab frame in the context of inertial reference frames?
    A lab frame is a type of rest frame that is at rest relative to the Earth's surface, commonly used for measurements in experiments.
  • Why is there no absolute rest or motion in reference frames?
    There is no absolute rest or motion because everything is moving or at rest relative to something else, without a universal coordinate system to define absolute states.
  • What is the proper frame in special relativity?
    The proper frame is the reference frame that moves at the same velocity as the event being observed, such as a decaying particle.
  • How are velocities denoted within reference frames?
    The velocity of the frame itself is denoted by 'u', while velocities of objects within the frame are denoted by 'V'.
  • Why are non-inertial frames ignored in special relativity?
    Non-inertial frames are ignored in special relativity because it only deals with inertial frames; non-inertial frames are addressed by general relativity.
  • What real-life effects result from the Earth's non-inertial reference frame?
    Real-life effects include the Coriolis force affecting hurricane rotation and slight variations in gravitational acceleration due to the Earth's rotation.
  • What distinguishes an inertial reference frame from a non-inertial reference frame?
    An inertial reference frame moves at a constant velocity, either at rest or moving at a constant speed, while a non-inertial reference frame experiences acceleration.