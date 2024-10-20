Inertial Reference Frames quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of an inertial reference frame in the context of special relativity?
An inertial reference frame is a coordinate system that moves at a constant velocity, either at rest or moving at a constant speed. It is used to measure displacement and other physical quantities without the effects of acceleration, which are considered in non-inertial frames.
How do inertial and non-inertial reference frames differ?
Inertial frames move at a constant velocity, while non-inertial frames experience acceleration.
What is a lab frame in the context of inertial reference frames?
A lab frame is a type of rest frame that is at rest relative to the Earth's surface, commonly used for measurements in experiments.
Why is there no absolute rest or motion in reference frames?
There is no absolute rest or motion because everything is moving or at rest relative to something else, without a universal coordinate system to define absolute states.
What is the proper frame in special relativity?
The proper frame is the reference frame that moves at the same velocity as the event being observed, such as a decaying particle.
How are velocities denoted within reference frames?
The velocity of the frame itself is denoted by 'u', while velocities of objects within the frame are denoted by 'V'.
Why are non-inertial frames ignored in special relativity?
Non-inertial frames are ignored in special relativity because it only deals with inertial frames; non-inertial frames are addressed by general relativity.
What real-life effects result from the Earth's non-inertial reference frame?
Real-life effects include the Coriolis force affecting hurricane rotation and slight variations in gravitational acceleration due to the Earth's rotation.
