Intro to Conservation of Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

Which equation expresses the law of conservation of mechanical energy for a system?
The law of conservation of mechanical energy is expressed as: kinetic energy initial plus potential energy initial equals kinetic energy final plus potential energy final, or symbolically, K_i + U_i = K_f + U_f.
What does it mean if the net external force acting on a system is zero?
If the net external force acting on a system is zero, the system is isolated, and its total energy is conserved.
Which scenario demonstrates the law of conservation of mechanical energy?
A scenario where a ball falls from a height with no air resistance, converting potential energy to kinetic energy while the total mechanical energy remains constant, demonstrates the law of conservation of mechanical energy.
What is an example of energy conservation in a mechanical system?
An example of energy conservation is a block falling under gravity without air resistance, where gravitational potential energy is converted to kinetic energy and the total mechanical energy remains constant.
What conditions are required for energy conservation in a system?
Energy conservation requires that the system is isolated, meaning no external forces are doing work, and only internal (conservative) forces act within the system.
Based on the law of conservation of energy, the sum of potential and kinetic energy in an isolated system is constant. Explain why.
In an isolated system with only conservative forces, the sum of potential and kinetic energy is constant because energy is only transformed between these forms and not lost or gained from external sources.