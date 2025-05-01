Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Current quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Current quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/21
  • What is the unit of measurement used for electric current?
    The unit of measurement for electric current is the ampere (A), which is equal to one coulomb per second.
  • How is the current through a battery in a circuit determined?
    The current through a battery is determined by the total charge passing through it per unit time, using the formula I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge and ΔT is the time interval.
  • How does the current in a circuit change if the resistance is doubled, assuming constant voltage?
    If the resistance in a circuit is doubled and the voltage remains constant, the current is halved according to Ohm's Law (I = V/R).
  • Why must electric circuits maintain a closed loop for current to flow?
    Electric circuits must maintain a closed loop so that charges have a continuous path to flow; without a closed loop, current cannot be sustained.
  • Which device is commonly used to measure the current in a circuit?
    An ammeter is commonly used to measure the current in a circuit.
  • What is electric current?
    Electric current is the flow of electric charge from one place to another, quantified as the amount of charge passing through a cross-sectional area per unit time.
  • If a total of 600 coulombs of charge passes through a flashlight in 0.500 hours, what is the average current?
    The average current is calculated as I = ΔQ / ΔT = 600 C / (0.500 × 3600 s) = 600 C / 1800 s = 0.33 A.
  • Which term best describes an electrical current: flow of charge, flow of energy, or flow of voltage?
    Electrical current is best described as the flow of charge.
  • What is the relationship between electric current, charge, and time?
    Electric current (I) is equal to the amount of charge (ΔQ) passing through a point divided by the time interval (ΔT): I = ΔQ / ΔT.
  • If a second wire delivers twice as much charge in half the time compared to a first wire, how does its current compare?
    The current in the second wire is four times greater than the first, since I = ΔQ / ΔT and both the numerator is doubled and the denominator is halved.
  • How is the current through a battery in a circuit affected after a very long time has passed?
    After a very long time, the current through the battery reaches a steady-state value determined by the circuit's resistance and voltage, following Ohm's Law.
  • How does the current in a series circuit change if more resistors are added?
    Adding more resistors in series increases the total resistance, which decreases the current if the voltage remains constant.
  • What type of current does a battery produce?
    A battery produces direct current (DC), where the flow of charge is in one direction.
  • If a wire delivers 12.0 coulombs of charge in 4.0 seconds, what is the current in the wire?
    The current is I = ΔQ / ΔT = 12.0 C / 4.0 s = 3.0 A.
  • Is current measured in volts or amperes?
    Current is measured in amperes (A), not volts.
  • How is the current in a circuit calculated?
    Current in a circuit is calculated using I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge passing through a point and ΔT is the time interval.
  • What kind of current runs through the electric wiring in a typical home?
    The electric wiring in a typical home carries alternating current (AC).
  • Which best describes an electrical current: flow of charge, flow of energy, or flow of voltage?
    Electrical current is best described as the flow of charge.
  • What are the units for electric current?
    The units for electric current are amperes (A), which are equivalent to coulombs per second.
  • Is the current in a series circuit the same at all points?
    Yes, in a series circuit, the current is the same at all points.
  • How do you calculate the current flowing in an emf source?
    The current flowing in an emf source is calculated using I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge passing through the source and ΔT is the time interval.