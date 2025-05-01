Intro to Current quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the unit of measurement used for electric current?The unit of measurement for electric current is the ampere (A), which is equal to one coulomb per second.How is the current through a battery in a circuit determined?The current through a battery is determined by the total charge passing through it per unit time, using the formula I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge and ΔT is the time interval.How does the current in a circuit change if the resistance is doubled, assuming constant voltage?If the resistance in a circuit is doubled and the voltage remains constant, the current is halved according to Ohm's Law (I = V/R).Why must electric circuits maintain a closed loop for current to flow?Electric circuits must maintain a closed loop so that charges have a continuous path to flow; without a closed loop, current cannot be sustained.Which device is commonly used to measure the current in a circuit?An ammeter is commonly used to measure the current in a circuit.What is electric current?Electric current is the flow of electric charge from one place to another, quantified as the amount of charge passing through a cross-sectional area per unit time.If a total of 600 coulombs of charge passes through a flashlight in 0.500 hours, what is the average current?The average current is calculated as I = ΔQ / ΔT = 600 C / (0.500 × 3600 s) = 600 C / 1800 s = 0.33 A.Which term best describes an electrical current: flow of charge, flow of energy, or flow of voltage?Electrical current is best described as the flow of charge.What is the relationship between electric current, charge, and time?Electric current (I) is equal to the amount of charge (ΔQ) passing through a point divided by the time interval (ΔT): I = ΔQ / ΔT.If a second wire delivers twice as much charge in half the time compared to a first wire, how does its current compare?The current in the second wire is four times greater than the first, since I = ΔQ / ΔT and both the numerator is doubled and the denominator is halved.How is the current through a battery in a circuit affected after a very long time has passed?After a very long time, the current through the battery reaches a steady-state value determined by the circuit's resistance and voltage, following Ohm's Law.How does the current in a series circuit change if more resistors are added?Adding more resistors in series increases the total resistance, which decreases the current if the voltage remains constant.What type of current does a battery produce?A battery produces direct current (DC), where the flow of charge is in one direction.If a wire delivers 12.0 coulombs of charge in 4.0 seconds, what is the current in the wire?The current is I = ΔQ / ΔT = 12.0 C / 4.0 s = 3.0 A.Is current measured in volts or amperes?Current is measured in amperes (A), not volts.How is the current in a circuit calculated?Current in a circuit is calculated using I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge passing through a point and ΔT is the time interval.What kind of current runs through the electric wiring in a typical home?The electric wiring in a typical home carries alternating current (AC).Which best describes an electrical current: flow of charge, flow of energy, or flow of voltage?Electrical current is best described as the flow of charge.What are the units for electric current?The units for electric current are amperes (A), which are equivalent to coulombs per second.Is the current in a series circuit the same at all points?Yes, in a series circuit, the current is the same at all points.How do you calculate the current flowing in an emf source?The current flowing in an emf source is calculated using I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge passing through the source and ΔT is the time interval.