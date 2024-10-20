Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
How does kinetic energy differ from potential energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy due to position.What is happening in this photo in terms of kinetic energy and potential energy?
Energy carriers like batteries are considered 'full' when charged and 'empty' when discharged.
Energy carriers like batteries are considered 'full' when charged and 'empty' when discharged.What is the 10% rule? What is its significance? Why is energy lost?
The 10% rule states that only about 10% of energy is transferred to the next trophic level in an ecosystem, with the rest lost as heat.Which option defines kinetic energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as KE = 1/2 mv².Which part of the Earth receives the most annual radiation from the Sun?
The equator receives the most annual solar radiation.Which of the following best describes energy?
Energy is a physical quantity that can exist in various forms and cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.Which of the following does not expend energy?
An object at rest in a stable position does not expend energy.Which best describes energy changes in a system?
Energy changes in a system involve transformations between different forms, such as potential to kinetic energy.Which is the best example that something has kinetic energy?
A moving car is the best example of an object with kinetic energy.What type of energy is stored for later use?
Potential energy is stored for later use.Which of the following is a form of kinetic energy?
The energy of a moving car is a form of kinetic energy.Which of the following would require an input of energy?
Lifting an object against gravity requires an input of energy.What is kinetic energy? What is potential energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy due to position.What type of energy includes both kinetic and potential energy?
Mechanical energy includes both kinetic and potential energy.For your experiment in part b,
Energy use increased exponentially during the Industrial Revolution.
Energy use increased exponentially during the Industrial Revolution.Which of these features is true of both solar and wind power?
Both solar and wind power are renewable energy sources.What type of energy can be stored until it is needed to do work?
Potential energy can be stored until it is needed to do work.Why do some mountain ranges experience the rain shadow effect?
The rain shadow effect occurs when moist air rises over a mountain, cools, and loses moisture, leaving dry air on the leeward side.What type of energy can be converted to kinetic energy when it is used to do work?
Potential energy can be converted to kinetic energy when it is used to do work.What process in stars played a role in the formation of the universe?
Nuclear fusion in stars played a role in the formation of the universe.When is an object's kinetic energy released?
An object's kinetic energy is released when it is in motion.Which branch of physical science is most concerned with studying nonliving matter and energy?
Physics is the branch of physical science most concerned with studying nonliving matter and energy.Is sound energy potential or kinetic?
Sound energy is a form of kinetic energy, as it involves the movement of particles in a medium.What is the difference between stored energy and usable energy?
Stored energy, like potential energy, is held in readiness, while usable energy, like kinetic energy, is actively doing work.