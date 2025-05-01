Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy quiz #3 Flashcards
What is an example of potential energy?An example of potential energy is energy stored in a compressed spring.Into what kinds of energy does a toaster convert electrical energy?A toaster converts electrical energy into heat and light energy.What are some examples of kinetic energy?Examples of kinetic energy include a moving car, a rolling ball, and a person running.What is an example of kinetic energy?A ball rolling down a hill is an example of kinetic energy.Kinetic energy is related to which property of an object?Kinetic energy is related to an object's motion.What is an example of kinetic energy?A person running is an example of kinetic energy.What is the equation for an object's potential energy due to gravity?The equation for gravitational potential energy is PE = mgh, where m is mass, g is acceleration due to gravity, and h is height.Which form of energy does a car's engine convert into mechanical energy?A car's engine converts chemical energy into mechanical energy.Energy is the ability to do what?Energy is the ability to do work.What are the three types of mechanical energy?The three types of mechanical energy are kinetic energy, gravitational potential energy, and elastic potential energy.What is an example of translational kinetic energy?A car moving in a straight line is an example of translational kinetic energy.Water stored behind a dam is an example of what type of energy?Water stored behind a dam has potential energy.What are the two types of mechanical energy?The two types of mechanical energy are kinetic energy and potential energy.What type of energy does a ball falling through the air have?A ball falling through the air has both kinetic and potential energy.How is work related to energy?Work is the process of transferring energy to or from an object.What is the definition of mechanical energy?Mechanical energy is the sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system.The kinetic energy from an object's motion always changes when which factor changes?Kinetic energy changes when the object's speed changes.At what moment does a system have maximum kinetic energy?A system has maximum kinetic energy when its speed is at its highest.How are energy and work related?Work is a transfer of energy; doing work on an object changes its energy.What is the kinetic energy of a 0.135 kg baseball thrown at 40.0 m/s?Kinetic energy = 0.5 × 0.135 kg × (40.0 m/s)^2 = 108 joules.What is a form of mechanical energy?Kinetic energy is a form of mechanical energy.If the kinetic energy of a particle is doubled, what happens to its speed?If kinetic energy is doubled, speed increases by a factor of √2.What are the two main forms of mechanical energy?The two main forms are kinetic energy and potential energy.What is an example of kinetic energy being converted into potential energy?When a moving object is compressed against a spring, kinetic energy is converted into elastic potential energy.What is a simple definition of mechanical energy?Mechanical energy is the total energy due to motion and position.Does a moving skateboard have energy?Yes, a moving skateboard has kinetic energy.What energy conversion do wind turbines take advantage of?Wind turbines convert kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy.What are the three factors that determine an object's mechanical energy?Mechanical energy depends on mass, speed, and position.When is potential energy in a spring converted into kinetic energy?Potential energy in a spring is converted into kinetic energy when the spring is released and the object moves.Which part of a system uses kinetic energy?Any moving part of a system uses kinetic energy.What are the two main types of energy?The two main types are kinetic energy and potential energy.What is the key to smooth stopping?Gradually reducing speed is key to smooth stopping, minimizing abrupt changes in kinetic energy.If a ball is thrown straight up into the air, what happens to its energy?Its kinetic energy is converted into potential energy as it rises, and back into kinetic energy as it falls.How would you calculate an object's mechanical energy?Mechanical energy = kinetic energy + potential energy.What are the two forms of mechanical energy?Kinetic energy and potential energy.How is electrical energy produced from potential and kinetic energy?Electrical energy can be produced by converting mechanical energy (kinetic and potential) using generators.When does an object possess mechanical energy?An object possesses mechanical energy when it has motion or is in a position to do work.What happens to a moving car that experiences an increase in kinetic energy?Its speed increases.What energy transformation occurs when a skier glides down a slope at constant speed?Potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.What is an example of work being done on an object?Pushing a box across the floor is an example of work being done.