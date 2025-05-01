Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz #1 Flashcards

What steps can be taken to increase the maximum efficiency of a heat engine according to the principles of thermodynamics?

To increase the maximum efficiency of a heat engine, you should minimize the amount of waste heat expelled to the cold reservoir (reduce QC) and maximize the heat input from the hot reservoir (increase QH). The efficiency is given by e = 1 - QC/QH, so reducing QC relative to QH increases efficiency. However, due to the second law of thermodynamics, it is impossible to achieve 100% efficiency, as some waste heat must always be expelled.