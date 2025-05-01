Skip to main content
Average Velocity quiz #2 Flashcards

Average Velocity quiz #2
1/40
  • What is the main difference between speed and velocity?
    Speed is scalar and does not include direction; velocity is vector and includes direction.
  • Can average velocity be negative?
    Yes, average velocity can be negative if the displacement is in the negative direction.
  • How do you calculate the average velocity of an object?
    Average velocity = total displacement / total time.
  • What is the difference between average velocity and instantaneous velocity?
    Average velocity is over a time interval; instantaneous velocity is at a specific moment.
  • What is the correct equation for velocity?
    Velocity = displacement / time (v = Δx / Δt).
  • What quantity describes how fast you are traveling in a direction?
    Velocity describes how fast you are traveling in a direction.
  • How do you compare the speed of a car to the speed of a bicycle?
    Compare their speeds by dividing the distance each travels by the time taken.
  • What two measurements are necessary for calculating speed?
    Distance and time are necessary to calculate speed.
  • How do you calculate the speed of a plate that moves a certain distance in a given time?
    Speed = distance / time.
  • What is the relationship between speed and velocity?
    Speed is the magnitude of velocity; velocity also includes direction.
  • How do you determine velocity from a set of possible values?
    Velocity must include both magnitude and direction, such as 45 m/s north.
  • How do you calculate the average speed of a skier who completes a race in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • How do you calculate the speed of a car traveling a certain distance in a given time?
    Speed = distance / time.
  • What is the formula for velocity?
    Velocity = displacement / time (v = Δx / Δt).
  • How do you determine which trial has the largest magnitude of average velocity?
    The trial with the largest displacement over the shortest time has the largest average velocity.
  • Which formula is used to calculate average velocity?
    Average velocity = total displacement / total time.
  • How do you calculate average acceleration over a time interval?
    Average acceleration = change in velocity / change in time.
  • How do you convert a speed from meters per second to miles per hour?
    Multiply the speed in m/s by 2.237 to convert to mph.
  • How do you calculate the average acceleration of any object?
    Average acceleration = change in velocity / change in time.
  • How do you calculate the average speed of a bus that travels a certain distance in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • What describes a velocity as opposed to a speed?
    Velocity includes both magnitude and direction; speed only includes magnitude.
  • How do you calculate the distance a train travels in a given time at constant speed?
    Distance = speed × time.
  • What does a speed of 100 km/hr represent?
    It represents traveling 100 kilometers in one hour.
  • Which is a valid velocity reading for an object?
    A valid velocity reading includes both magnitude and direction, such as 45 m/s north.
  • Which units are used to measure both velocity and speed?
    Meters per second (m/s), kilometers per hour (km/h), and miles per hour (mph) are used for both speed and velocity.
  • What does it mean if velocity is positive?
    Positive velocity means the object is moving in the defined positive direction.
  • What does a speed of 55 mph represent?
    It represents traveling 55 miles in one hour.
  • How far does Mikael run if he runs at 3 m/s for 45 seconds?
    Distance = speed × time = 3 m/s × 45 s = 135 meters.
  • How do you calculate the time it takes a train to stop when traveling at 55 mph?
    Time to stop depends on the train's deceleration; use time = change in velocity / acceleration.
  • How do you calculate velocity from a chart showing distance and time?
    Velocity = displacement / time.