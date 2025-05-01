Average Velocity quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the main difference between speed and velocity?Speed is scalar and does not include direction; velocity is vector and includes direction.Can average velocity be negative?Yes, average velocity can be negative if the displacement is in the negative direction.How do you calculate the average velocity of an object?Average velocity = total displacement / total time.What is the difference between average velocity and instantaneous velocity?Average velocity is over a time interval; instantaneous velocity is at a specific moment.What is the correct equation for velocity?Velocity = displacement / time (v = Δx / Δt).What quantity describes how fast you are traveling in a direction?Velocity describes how fast you are traveling in a direction.How do you compare the speed of a car to the speed of a bicycle?Compare their speeds by dividing the distance each travels by the time taken.What two measurements are necessary for calculating speed?Distance and time are necessary to calculate speed.How do you calculate the speed of a plate that moves a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate speed if you move a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.What is the relationship between speed and velocity?Speed is the magnitude of velocity; velocity also includes direction.How do you determine velocity from a set of possible values?Velocity must include both magnitude and direction, such as 45 m/s north.How do you calculate the speed of an object that travels a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate the average speed of a skier who completes a race in a given time?Average speed = total distance / total time.How do you calculate the speed of a car traveling a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.What is the formula for velocity?Velocity = displacement / time (v = Δx / Δt).How do you determine which trial has the largest magnitude of average velocity?The trial with the largest displacement over the shortest time has the largest average velocity.Which formula is used to calculate average velocity?Average velocity = total displacement / total time.How do you calculate average acceleration over a time interval?Average acceleration = change in velocity / change in time.How do you calculate the speed of a block that moves a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you convert a speed from meters per second to miles per hour?Multiply the speed in m/s by 2.237 to convert to mph.How do you calculate the average acceleration of any object?Average acceleration = change in velocity / change in time.How do you calculate the average speed of a bus that travels a certain distance in a given time?Average speed = total distance / total time.What describes a velocity as opposed to a speed?Velocity includes both magnitude and direction; speed only includes magnitude.How do you calculate the distance a train travels in a given time at constant speed?Distance = speed × time.What does a speed of 100 km/hr represent?It represents traveling 100 kilometers in one hour.How do you calculate the speed of a box that moves a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate the speed of a brick that moves a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.Which is a valid velocity reading for an object?A valid velocity reading includes both magnitude and direction, such as 45 m/s north.Which units are used to measure both velocity and speed?Meters per second (m/s), kilometers per hour (km/h), and miles per hour (mph) are used for both speed and velocity.How is speed calculated?Speed = distance / time.What does it mean if velocity is positive?Positive velocity means the object is moving in the defined positive direction.What does a speed of 55 mph represent?It represents traveling 55 miles in one hour.What is the formula for calculating speed?Speed = distance / time.How far does Mikael run if he runs at 3 m/s for 45 seconds?Distance = speed × time = 3 m/s × 45 s = 135 meters.How far does Mikael run if he runs at 3 m/s for 45 seconds?Mikael runs 135 meters.What is the equation for speed?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate the time it takes a train to stop when traveling at 55 mph?Time to stop depends on the train's deceleration; use time = change in velocity / acceleration.How do you calculate speed?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate velocity from a chart showing distance and time?Velocity = displacement / time.