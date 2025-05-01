Average Velocity quiz #3 Flashcards
At what speed must a car travel to cover 20 kilometers in two hours?Speed = distance / time = 20 km / 2 h = 10 km/h.How long does it take a car moving at 50 mi/hr to travel 30 miles?Time = distance / speed = 30 miles / 50 mi/hr = 0.6 hours.How do you convert a speed from miles per hour to feet per second?Multiply mph by 1.467 to get feet per second.How far will a train travel at 42 m/s for 68 minutes?Distance = speed × time; convert 68 minutes to seconds, then multiply by 42 m/s.What does it mean when your car is traveling at 55 mph?It means the car covers 55 miles in one hour.How do you calculate the average velocity of a wave that travels a certain distance in a given time?Average velocity = displacement / time.How do you calculate the average time it takes a car to travel a certain distance?Average time = distance / speed.Which formula can be used to calculate average speed for steady motions?Average speed = total distance / total time.How do you convert a speed from miles per hour to meters per minute?Multiply mph by 26.8224 to get meters per minute.How do you calculate the average velocity of a particle over a time interval?Average velocity = total displacement / total time.How do you calculate the speed of a rocket that travels a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate the speed of sound for a noise that travels a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.What is determined by the distance an object travels and the time it takes?Speed is determined by dividing distance by time.How far does Albert travel if he drives at 60 mph for 3 hours?Distance = speed × time = 60 mph × 3 h = 180 miles.What is the correct formula for velocity?Velocity = displacement / time (v = Δx / Δt).How do you calculate the speed of a cheetah that runs a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How much time is required for an object moving at a certain speed to travel a given distance?Time = distance / speed.How do you calculate the cruising speed of an airplane that travels a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate the average speed of a student who walks a certain distance in a given time?Average speed = total distance / total time.What is displacement during a specific unit of time?Displacement is the change in position over a time interval.How long will it take a vehicle traveling at 40 mph to pass another vehicle traveling at 30 mph?Time depends on the relative speed and the distance needed to pass; use time = distance / (speed difference).What is the rate an object is moving relative to a reference point called?It is called speed.How is an object's average speed found?Average speed = total distance traveled / total time.If a car is moving to the left with constant velocity, what can be concluded?The car's velocity is constant and negative if left is defined as the negative direction.What is the distance an object travels per unit of time called?It is called speed.What does it mean for an object to move at constant velocity?It means the object moves with constant speed and direction.What is the distance traveled during a specific unit of time called?It is called speed.How do you calculate the average speed for a steady bike ride?Average speed = total distance / total time.How do you find average velocity on a velocity-time graph?Average velocity is the total displacement divided by total time, which can be found from the area under the curve divided by time.What is the speed at which an object is moving in a specific direction called?It is called velocity.How do you calculate the speed of a cheetah that ran a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.What does velocity measure in addition to speed?Velocity measures both speed and direction.How do you calculate the speed of a skateboarder who covers a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.How do you calculate how many miles someone can run in one minute if their rate is known?Divide the total miles by the total minutes to get miles per minute.How do you calculate the speed of a car traveling a certain distance in a given time?Speed = distance / time.What is a speed divided by a time called?Speed divided by time is called acceleration.How do you calculate the distance traveled by a car moving at a certain speed?Distance = speed × time.How do you estimate the average speed of ocean currents in meters per second?Average speed = total distance / total time.What does it mean for a train to travel at constant speed?It means the train covers equal distances in equal time intervals.