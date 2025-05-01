Intro to Momentum quiz #2 Flashcards
Intro to Momentum quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/18
What is the formula for momentum?The formula for momentum is p = m*v.What is the momentum of a 15 kg tire rolling down a hill at 3 m/s?Momentum is p = m*v = 15 kg * 3 m/s = 45 kg·m/s.How do you determine which object has more momentum?Compare the products of mass and velocity; the object with the larger product has more momentum.How do you determine which object has the greatest momentum?The object with the highest mass times velocity has the greatest momentum.What is the momentum of a 0.250 kg cart moving at 0.400 m/s?Momentum is p = m*v = 0.250 kg * 0.400 m/s = 0.100 kg·m/s.What is the mass of a baseball thrown at 25 m/s with a momentum of 10 kg·m/s?Mass is m = p/v = 10 kg·m/s / 25 m/s = 0.4 kg.A 4 kg ball has a momentum of 12 kg·m/s. What is the ball's speed?Speed is v = p/m = 12 kg·m/s / 4 kg = 3 m/s.What is the momentum of an object with mass m and velocity v?Momentum is p = m*v.When a moving object hits another object, what happens to momentum?Momentum is transferred or redistributed between the objects, but the total momentum is conserved in an isolated system.Do all moving objects have momentum?Yes, all moving objects with mass have momentum.Momentum is a measure of the ________ of an object. Which term accurately completes the sentence?Momentum is a measure of the motion of an object.Explain how two rolling bowling balls of different masses can have the same momentum.If the product of mass and velocity is the same for both balls, they have the same momentum even if their masses and velocities differ.Does the force of a vehicle increase as its momentum increases?A vehicle with greater momentum requires a greater force to stop or change its motion.What is the magnitude of the momentum of an object with mass m and velocity v before an event such as an explosion?The magnitude of momentum is |p| = m*v.When a constant force acts on an object, what does the object's change in momentum depend upon?The change in momentum depends on the magnitude of the force and the duration of time it is applied.A 36,287 kg truck has a momentum of 907,175 kg·m/s. What is the truck's velocity?Velocity is v = p/m = 907,175 kg·m/s / 36,287 kg ≈ 25 m/s.Is the momentum of an isolated system conserved?Yes, the momentum of an isolated system is conserved.A meteorite of mass 1500 kg moves with a speed of 0.700c. What is the magnitude of its momentum?Momentum is p = m*v = 1500 kg * 0.700c, where c is the speed of light.