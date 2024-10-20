Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Back
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions
1/11
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    A set of equations connecting macroscopic variables like pressure and temperature to microscopic variables like velocities and energies.
  • Average Kinetic Energy
    The mean energy per particle of a gas, calculated using the equation K = (3/2) * kB * T.
  • Boltzmann Constant
    A physical constant that relates the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.
  • Temperature
    A measure related to the average kinetic energy of particles, crucial for calculating energy in gases.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit of temperature, necessary for calculating kinetic energy to avoid negative values.
  • Ideal Gas
    A hypothetical gas whose particles exhibit no interactions and occupy no volume, used in kinetic theory.
  • Oxygen Molecules
    A type of gas particle used in examples to calculate average kinetic energy at a given temperature.
  • Nitrogen
    A gas used to illustrate that average kinetic energy depends only on temperature, not gas type.
  • Joules
    The unit of energy used to express the average kinetic energy per particle in a gas.
  • Macroscopic Variables
    Variables like pressure, volume, and temperature that describe the state of a gas.
  • Microscopic Variables
    Variables like velocities and energies that describe individual particles in a gas.