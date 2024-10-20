Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Kinetic Molecular Theory A set of equations connecting macroscopic variables like pressure and temperature to microscopic variables like velocities and energies.

Average Kinetic Energy The mean energy per particle of a gas, calculated using the equation K = (3/2) * kB * T.

Boltzmann Constant A physical constant that relates the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.

Temperature A measure related to the average kinetic energy of particles, crucial for calculating energy in gases.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature, necessary for calculating kinetic energy to avoid negative values.

Ideal Gas A hypothetical gas whose particles exhibit no interactions and occupy no volume, used in kinetic theory.

Oxygen Molecules A type of gas particle used in examples to calculate average kinetic energy at a given temperature.

Nitrogen A gas used to illustrate that average kinetic energy depends only on temperature, not gas type.

Joules The unit of energy used to express the average kinetic energy per particle in a gas.

Macroscopic Variables Variables like pressure, volume, and temperature that describe the state of a gas.