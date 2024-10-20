Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions
- Kinetic Molecular TheoryA set of equations connecting macroscopic variables like pressure and temperature to microscopic variables like velocities and energies.
- Average Kinetic EnergyThe mean energy per particle of a gas, calculated using the equation K = (3/2) * kB * T.
- Boltzmann ConstantA physical constant that relates the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature.
- TemperatureA measure related to the average kinetic energy of particles, crucial for calculating energy in gases.
- KelvinThe SI unit of temperature, necessary for calculating kinetic energy to avoid negative values.
- Ideal GasA hypothetical gas whose particles exhibit no interactions and occupy no volume, used in kinetic theory.
- Oxygen MoleculesA type of gas particle used in examples to calculate average kinetic energy at a given temperature.
- NitrogenA gas used to illustrate that average kinetic energy depends only on temperature, not gas type.
- JoulesThe unit of energy used to express the average kinetic energy per particle in a gas.
- Macroscopic VariablesVariables like pressure, volume, and temperature that describe the state of a gas.
- Microscopic VariablesVariables like velocities and energies that describe individual particles in a gas.