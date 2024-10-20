Lenz's Law definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lenz's Law definitions

Lenz's Law definitions
  • Faraday's Law
    Relates induced electromotive force to the rate of change of magnetic flux through a surface.
  • Lenz's Law
    Determines the direction of induced current, opposing the change in magnetic flux.
  • Magnetic Flux
    The product of the magnetic field, area, and cosine of the angle between them.
  • Induced EMF
    Electromotive force generated by a change in magnetic flux.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of induced magnetic fields and currents.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by moving electric charges or magnetic dipoles.
  • Induced Current
    Current generated in a conductor due to a changing magnetic field.
  • Magnetic Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
  • Counterclockwise Current
    Current direction that opposes the clockwise direction when viewed from above.
  • Clockwise Current
    Current direction that follows the clockwise direction when viewed from above.
  • Magnetic Field Strength
    The intensity of a magnetic field at a given point.
  • Magnetic Field Direction
    The orientation of magnetic field lines at a point in space.
  • Magnetic Field Induced
    A magnetic field generated to oppose changes in magnetic flux.
  • North Pole
    The end of a magnet where magnetic field lines emerge.
  • Surface Area
    The area through which magnetic field lines pass, affecting magnetic flux.