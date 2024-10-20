Lenz's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Faraday's Law Relates induced electromotive force to the rate of change of magnetic flux through a surface.

Lenz's Law Determines the direction of induced current, opposing the change in magnetic flux.

Magnetic Flux The product of the magnetic field, area, and cosine of the angle between them.

Induced EMF Electromotive force generated by a change in magnetic flux.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of induced magnetic fields and currents.

Magnetic Field A field produced by moving electric charges or magnetic dipoles.

Induced Current Current generated in a conductor due to a changing magnetic field.

Magnetic Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.

Counterclockwise Current Current direction that opposes the clockwise direction when viewed from above.

Clockwise Current Current direction that follows the clockwise direction when viewed from above.

Magnetic Field Strength The intensity of a magnetic field at a given point.

Magnetic Field Direction The orientation of magnetic field lines at a point in space.

Magnetic Field Induced A magnetic field generated to oppose changes in magnetic flux.

North Pole The end of a magnet where magnetic field lines emerge.