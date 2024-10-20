Lenz's Law definitions Flashcards
Back
Lenz's Law definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Faraday's LawRelates induced electromotive force to the rate of change of magnetic flux through a surface.
- Lenz's LawDetermines the direction of induced current, opposing the change in magnetic flux.
- Magnetic FluxThe product of the magnetic field, area, and cosine of the angle between them.
- Induced EMFElectromotive force generated by a change in magnetic flux.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of induced magnetic fields and currents.
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by moving electric charges or magnetic dipoles.
- Induced CurrentCurrent generated in a conductor due to a changing magnetic field.
- Magnetic Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
- Counterclockwise CurrentCurrent direction that opposes the clockwise direction when viewed from above.
- Clockwise CurrentCurrent direction that follows the clockwise direction when viewed from above.
- Magnetic Field StrengthThe intensity of a magnetic field at a given point.
- Magnetic Field DirectionThe orientation of magnetic field lines at a point in space.
- Magnetic Field InducedA magnetic field generated to oppose changes in magnetic flux.
- North PoleThe end of a magnet where magnetic field lines emerge.
- Surface AreaThe area through which magnetic field lines pass, affecting magnetic flux.