Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents definitions Flashcards

Magnetic Field A field produced by moving electric charges, such as currents in a wire, influencing other charges in its vicinity.

Permeability of Free Space A constant denoted by mu_0, representing the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate a vacuum.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of a magnetic field around a current-carrying wire using the orientation of the right hand.

Current The flow of electric charge in a conductor, typically measured in amperes.

Long Straight Wire An idealized wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields produced by currents.

Distance The perpendicular measurement from a point to a current-carrying wire, affecting the magnetic field's strength.

Direction The orientation of the magnetic field lines, determined by the right-hand rule relative to the current's flow.

Counterclockwise A rotational direction opposite to the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.

Clockwise A rotational direction matching the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.

Tesla The SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.

Net Magnetic Field The resultant magnetic field from the vector addition of individual fields at a point.

Opposite Directions When two magnetic fields are oriented in reverse paths, leading to subtraction in net field calculations.

Same Direction When two magnetic fields align, resulting in their magnitudes being added together.

Magnitude The size or strength of a magnetic field, often calculated using specific equations.