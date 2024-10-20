Skip to main content
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents definitions Flashcards

  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by moving electric charges, such as currents in a wire, influencing other charges in its vicinity.
  • Permeability of Free Space
    A constant denoted by mu_0, representing the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate a vacuum.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of a magnetic field around a current-carrying wire using the orientation of the right hand.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge in a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
  • Long Straight Wire
    An idealized wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields produced by currents.
  • Distance
    The perpendicular measurement from a point to a current-carrying wire, affecting the magnetic field's strength.
  • Direction
    The orientation of the magnetic field lines, determined by the right-hand rule relative to the current's flow.
  • Counterclockwise
    A rotational direction opposite to the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.
  • Clockwise
    A rotational direction matching the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.
  • Tesla
    The SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.
  • Net Magnetic Field
    The resultant magnetic field from the vector addition of individual fields at a point.
  • Opposite Directions
    When two magnetic fields are oriented in reverse paths, leading to subtraction in net field calculations.
  • Same Direction
    When two magnetic fields align, resulting in their magnitudes being added together.
  • Magnitude
    The size or strength of a magnetic field, often calculated using specific equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical representation used to calculate the magnetic field produced by currents.