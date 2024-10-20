Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents definitions Flashcards
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents definitions
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by moving electric charges, such as currents in a wire, influencing other charges in its vicinity.
- Permeability of Free SpaceA constant denoted by mu_0, representing the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate a vacuum.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of a magnetic field around a current-carrying wire using the orientation of the right hand.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge in a conductor, typically measured in amperes.
- Long Straight WireAn idealized wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields produced by currents.
- DistanceThe perpendicular measurement from a point to a current-carrying wire, affecting the magnetic field's strength.
- DirectionThe orientation of the magnetic field lines, determined by the right-hand rule relative to the current's flow.
- CounterclockwiseA rotational direction opposite to the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.
- ClockwiseA rotational direction matching the movement of clock hands, used to describe magnetic field orientation.
- TeslaThe SI unit of magnetic field strength, symbolized as T.
- Net Magnetic FieldThe resultant magnetic field from the vector addition of individual fields at a point.
- Opposite DirectionsWhen two magnetic fields are oriented in reverse paths, leading to subtraction in net field calculations.
- Same DirectionWhen two magnetic fields align, resulting in their magnitudes being added together.
- MagnitudeThe size or strength of a magnetic field, often calculated using specific equations.
- EquationA mathematical representation used to calculate the magnetic field produced by currents.