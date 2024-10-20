Motional EMF definitions Flashcards
Back
Motional EMF definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Motional EMFA special case of Faraday's Law where EMF is induced by a conductor moving through a magnetic field.
- Faraday's LawA principle stating that a change in magnetic flux induces an electromotive force.
- Conducting RodA metal bar that moves through a magnetic field, causing charge separation and inducing EMF.
- Magnetic FluxThe measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a moving charge.
- Magnetic ForceThe force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated as qvB.
- Electric FieldA field created by separated charges in a conductor, balancing the magnetic force.
- Induced EMFThe electromotive force generated in a conductor due to motion through a magnetic field.
- Ohm's LawA law stating that current is equal to voltage divided by resistance.
- ResistanceThe opposition to the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.
- Induced CurrentThe current generated in a circuit due to an induced EMF.
- Power OutputThe rate at which energy is transferred by an electric circuit, calculated as I^2R.
- Magnetic FieldA field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, measured in Tesla.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in calculating motional EMF.
- Length of RodThe distance over which the electric field acts in a moving conductor, affecting induced EMF.