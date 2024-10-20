Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Motional EMF definitions Flashcards

Back
Motional EMF definitions
1/15
  • Motional EMF
    A special case of Faraday's Law where EMF is induced by a conductor moving through a magnetic field.
  • Faraday's Law
    A principle stating that a change in magnetic flux induces an electromotive force.
  • Conducting Rod
    A metal bar that moves through a magnetic field, causing charge separation and inducing EMF.
  • Magnetic Flux
    The measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a moving charge.
  • Magnetic Force
    The force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated as qvB.
  • Electric Field
    A field created by separated charges in a conductor, balancing the magnetic force.
  • Induced EMF
    The electromotive force generated in a conductor due to motion through a magnetic field.
  • Ohm's Law
    A law stating that current is equal to voltage divided by resistance.
  • Resistance
    The opposition to the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.
  • Induced Current
    The current generated in a circuit due to an induced EMF.
  • Power Output
    The rate at which energy is transferred by an electric circuit, calculated as I^2R.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, measured in Tesla.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in calculating motional EMF.
  • Length of Rod
    The distance over which the electric field acts in a moving conductor, affecting induced EMF.