Motional EMF definitions Flashcards

Motional EMF A special case of Faraday's Law where EMF is induced by a conductor moving through a magnetic field.

Faraday's Law A principle stating that a change in magnetic flux induces an electromotive force.

Conducting Rod A metal bar that moves through a magnetic field, causing charge separation and inducing EMF.

Magnetic Flux The measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a moving charge.

Magnetic Force The force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated as qvB.

Electric Field A field created by separated charges in a conductor, balancing the magnetic force.

Induced EMF The electromotive force generated in a conductor due to motion through a magnetic field.

Ohm's Law A law stating that current is equal to voltage divided by resistance.

Resistance The opposition to the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.

Induced Current The current generated in a circuit due to an induced EMF.

Power Output The rate at which energy is transferred by an electric circuit, calculated as I^2R.

Magnetic Field A field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, measured in Tesla.

Velocity The speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in calculating motional EMF.