Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #2 Flashcards
What type of force(s) will cause a change in an object's motion?Unbalanced (net) forces will cause a change in an object's motion.Which describes the relationship between force and motion?Force causes changes in motion; the acceleration of an object is proportional to the net force acting on it.What is the net force acting on a falling 1-kg ball if it encounters 2 N of air resistance?The net force is the gravitational force minus air resistance: F_net = mg - 2 N.When the speed of a moving car is doubled, what happens to its inertia?Inertia depends on mass, not speed; doubling speed does not change inertia.What is an example of an unbalanced force?A person pushing a box so that it accelerates is an example of an unbalanced force.What type of path does a moving object follow in the absence of a force?In the absence of a force, a moving object continues in a straight line at constant velocity.What does the first stage of a multistage rocket do?The first stage of a multistage rocket provides the initial force to accelerate the rocket upward.What is meant by net force?Net force is the sum of all forces acting on an object, considering their directions.What happens to an object when an unbalanced force acts on it?The object accelerates in the direction of the net force.Will balanced forces result in acceleration?No, balanced forces do not result in acceleration.What has to happen in a game of tug of war for the forces to be balanced?Forces must be equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, resulting in no movement.For an object to remain at rest, what must be true about the forces acting on it?The net force acting on the object must be zero.Why does a child in a wagon seem to fall backward when you give the wagon a sharp pull forward?Due to inertia, the child's body resists the change in motion and appears to move backward.Which is a true statement about a zero net force?A zero net force means there is no change in the object's motion; it remains at rest or moves at constant velocity.When do forces always occur?Forces always occur in pairs, as described by Newton's third law.What will a baseball that is standing still on a table do?It will remain at rest unless acted upon by a net external force.What is generally the net force on an object at rest?The net force is zero if the object remains at rest.Which is an example of balanced forces?A book resting on a table with gravity pulling down and the table pushing up with equal force.Which scientist developed the laws of motion?Isaac Newton developed the laws of motion.If a car travels at constant velocity, what is the net force on the car?The net force is zero if the car travels at constant velocity.What is the relationship between force and mass?Force is equal to mass times acceleration (F=ma); for a given force, greater mass results in less acceleration.Where in the motion is the magnitude of the net force equal to zero?The net force is zero when the object moves at constant velocity or is at rest.What is an object's tendency to keep doing what it's doing called?This tendency is called inertia.What is the main difference between balanced and unbalanced forces?Balanced forces do not change an object's motion; unbalanced forces cause acceleration.Can a force cause an object to move?Yes, a force can cause an object to move if it is unbalanced.When you push a door closer to the hinges, what happens?It becomes harder to rotate the door because the lever arm is shorter, requiring more force.If a car moves with constant velocity, what does this indicate about the forces acting on it?The forces acting on the car are balanced; net force is zero.Are the forces on a stationary object balanced? Why or why not?Yes, if the object is stationary, the forces are balanced and the net force is zero.How do you calculate net force?Net force is calculated by vector addition of all individual forces, considering their directions.Which describes an application of Newton’s law of inertia?A passenger continuing forward when a car stops suddenly is an application of inertia.What happened to the feather and the hammer when they were dropped at the same time on the moon?They fell at the same rate because there was no air resistance, demonstrating Newton's laws.What causes a moving object to change direction?A net force acting in a new direction causes a moving object to change direction.An object with a mass of 3 kg is accelerating at 2 m/s². What is the net force on the object?The net force is F = ma = 3 kg × 2 m/s² = 6 N.Which requires more force to accelerate: a heavier or lighter object?A heavier object requires more force to achieve the same acceleration.According to Newton’s first law of motion, what happens to an object in motion with no net force?It continues moving at constant velocity.Which law provides us with the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration?Newton's second law provides the relationship: F = ma.If the speed of a particle is doubled, what happens to its inertia?Inertia depends on mass, not speed; doubling speed does not affect inertia.Which historical figure developed the universal laws of motion?Isaac Newton developed the universal laws of motion.What is the best example of Newton's first law of motion?A book remaining at rest on a table until pushed is an example of Newton's first law.What is the tendency of an object to resist a change in its motion called?This tendency is called inertia.