Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #3 Flashcards

Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #3
  • Balanced forces will result in which of the following?
    Balanced forces result in no change in motion; the object remains at rest or moves at constant velocity.
  • In which situation is the object experiencing unbalanced forces?
    An object accelerating or changing direction is experiencing unbalanced forces.
  • Which type of force will cause a change in an object's motion?
    An unbalanced (net) force will cause a change in an object's motion.
  • What happens to an object at rest if balanced forces act upon it?
    It remains at rest.
  • What type of force would put a soccer ball in motion?
    An applied force (kick) that is unbalanced will put the soccer ball in motion.
  • Consider an object at rest. What is true concerning this object?
    The net force acting on the object is zero.
  • How will unbalanced forces affect the speed and direction of an object?
    Unbalanced forces will cause the object to accelerate, changing its speed and/or direction.
  • What can a force do to an object?
    A force can change an object's speed, direction, or shape.
  • What are the dimensions of force?
    The dimensions of force are mass × acceleration (MLT⁻²).
  • Which is an example of balanced forces acting on an object?
    A book resting on a table with gravity pulling down and the table pushing up with equal force.
  • What is the net force on an apple when you release it?
    The net force is the gravitational force minus any air resistance.
  • When you and your snowboard are in motion, what keeps you moving?
    Inertia keeps you moving unless acted upon by an external force.
  • What is the net force on an object that has balanced forces acting on it?
    The net force is zero.
  • What does Newton's first law describe?
    Newton's first law describes inertia: objects remain at rest or in uniform motion unless acted upon by a net force.
  • If the forces acting on a moving object are balanced, what happens?
    The object continues moving at constant velocity.
  • How many forces act on a freely falling object?
    Typically, gravity acts on a freely falling object; air resistance may also act if present.
  • What is an example of a force that causes acceleration?
    A push or pull that is unbalanced, such as a person pushing a box, causes acceleration.
  • Newton’s first law is a description of what basic property of our universe?
    Newton's first law describes inertia, the tendency of objects to resist changes in motion.
  • Does everything have inertia?
    Yes, all objects with mass have inertia.
  • Which can cause a moving object to change direction: gravity or inertia?
    Gravity can cause a moving object to change direction; inertia resists changes in motion.
  • What is the best example of unbalanced forces?
    A car accelerating when the engine applies more force than friction is an example of unbalanced forces.
  • If you double the force on an object, what happens to the acceleration?
    Doubling the force doubles the acceleration, according to F=ma.
  • If forces are unbalanced, what happens?
    The object accelerates in the direction of the net force.
  • What will a moving object do when there are balanced forces acting on it?
    It will continue moving at constant velocity.
  • Who described the fundamental laws of motion?
    Isaac Newton described the fundamental laws of motion.
  • What is the tendency of a moving object when no forces are acting on it?
    It will continue moving at constant velocity.
  • What is the tendency of an object to resist a change in motion?
    This tendency is called inertia.
  • How does net force affect the direction of motion?
    The direction of the net force determines the direction of acceleration.
  • Which statement is true according to Newton's first law of motion?
    An object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by a net force.
  • Why does an object in motion stay in motion unless acted on by an unbalanced force?
    Due to inertia, objects resist changes in their motion unless a net force acts on them.
  • What happens when balanced forces act on an object at rest?
    The object remains at rest.
  • What happens when an unbalanced force acts on an object?
    The object accelerates in the direction of the net force.
  • What does inertia mean when it comes to riding in your car?
    Inertia means your body resists changes in motion, so you continue moving forward if the car stops suddenly.
  • What is true for any force applied to an object?
    Any applied force can cause acceleration if it is unbalanced.
  • Due to what property does a body display the tendency to stay in the state of rest or motion?
    This tendency is due to inertia.
  • Why do objects that experience the same amount of force accelerate at different rates?
    Objects with greater mass accelerate less under the same force, according to F=ma.
  • What will happen to an object in motion with no unbalanced force acting on it?
    It will continue moving at constant velocity.
  • What is the best example of an unbalanced force?
    A person pushing a stationary box so it starts moving is an example of an unbalanced force.
  • Weight is opposed by what force?
    Weight is opposed by the normal force from the surface.
  • What effect can an unbalanced force have on an object?
    An unbalanced force can change the object's speed or direction (cause acceleration).