Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #3 Flashcards

Balanced forces will result in which of the following?Balanced forces result in no change in motion; the object remains at rest or moves at constant velocity.In which situation is the object experiencing unbalanced forces?An object accelerating or changing direction is experiencing unbalanced forces.Which type of force will cause a change in an object's motion?An unbalanced (net) force will cause a change in an object's motion.What happens to an object at rest if balanced forces act upon it?It remains at rest.What type of force would put a soccer ball in motion?An applied force (kick) that is unbalanced will put the soccer ball in motion.Consider an object at rest. What is true concerning this object?The net force acting on the object is zero.How will unbalanced forces affect the speed and direction of an object?Unbalanced forces will cause the object to accelerate, changing its speed and/or direction.What can a force do to an object?A force can change an object's speed, direction, or shape.What are the dimensions of force?The dimensions of force are mass × acceleration (MLT⁻²).Which is an example of balanced forces acting on an object?A book resting on a table with gravity pulling down and the table pushing up with equal force.What is the net force on an apple when you release it?The net force is the gravitational force minus any air resistance.When you and your snowboard are in motion, what keeps you moving?Inertia keeps you moving unless acted upon by an external force.What is the net force on an object that has balanced forces acting on it?The net force is zero.What does Newton's first law describe?Newton's first law describes inertia: objects remain at rest or in uniform motion unless acted upon by a net force.If the forces acting on a moving object are balanced, what happens?The object continues moving at constant velocity.How many forces act on a freely falling object?Typically, gravity acts on a freely falling object; air resistance may also act if present.What is an example of a force that causes acceleration?A push or pull that is unbalanced, such as a person pushing a box, causes acceleration.Newton’s first law is a description of what basic property of our universe?Newton's first law describes inertia, the tendency of objects to resist changes in motion.Does everything have inertia?Yes, all objects with mass have inertia.Which can cause a moving object to change direction: gravity or inertia?Gravity can cause a moving object to change direction; inertia resists changes in motion.What is the best example of unbalanced forces?A car accelerating when the engine applies more force than friction is an example of unbalanced forces.If you double the force on an object, what happens to the acceleration?Doubling the force doubles the acceleration, according to F=ma.If forces are unbalanced, what happens?The object accelerates in the direction of the net force.What will a moving object do when there are balanced forces acting on it?It will continue moving at constant velocity.Who described the fundamental laws of motion?Isaac Newton described the fundamental laws of motion.What is the tendency of a moving object when no forces are acting on it?It will continue moving at constant velocity.What is the tendency of an object to resist a change in motion?This tendency is called inertia.How does net force affect the direction of motion?The direction of the net force determines the direction of acceleration.Which statement is true according to Newton's first law of motion?An object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by a net force.Why does an object in motion stay in motion unless acted on by an unbalanced force?Due to inertia, objects resist changes in their motion unless a net force acts on them.What happens when balanced forces act on an object at rest?The object remains at rest.What happens when an unbalanced force acts on an object?The object accelerates in the direction of the net force.What does inertia mean when it comes to riding in your car?Inertia means your body resists changes in motion, so you continue moving forward if the car stops suddenly.What is true for any force applied to an object?Any applied force can cause acceleration if it is unbalanced.Due to what property does a body display the tendency to stay in the state of rest or motion?This tendency is due to inertia.Why do objects that experience the same amount of force accelerate at different rates?Objects with greater mass accelerate less under the same force, according to F=ma.What will happen to an object in motion with no unbalanced force acting on it?It will continue moving at constant velocity.What is the best example of an unbalanced force?A person pushing a stationary box so it starts moving is an example of an unbalanced force.Weight is opposed by what force?Weight is opposed by the normal force from the surface.What effect can an unbalanced force have on an object?An unbalanced force can change the object's speed or direction (cause acceleration).