Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #6 Flashcards

In a scenario where two blocks interact, what is the magnitude of the force that block A exerts on block B?The magnitude is equal to the force that block B exerts on block A, according to Newton's third law.A 6-kg bucket of water is being pulled straight up by a string at constant speed. What is the net force?The net force is zero since the bucket moves at constant speed.Your physics textbook is sliding to the right across the table. What force opposes its motion?Friction opposes the motion of the textbook.A downward force of magnitude 5 N is exerted on a book. What force opposes it?The normal force from the table opposes the downward force.An Atwood machine consists of two masses. What determines the acceleration?The net force and total mass determine the acceleration, according to F=ma.A heavy steel cable attached to a motor is lifting a girder that is speeding up. What does this indicate?An unbalanced upward force is causing the girder to accelerate upward.Two blocks of equal mass are on a frictionless track. What happens if a force is applied to one block?The block will accelerate according to F=ma.A sprinter explodes out of the starting block. What causes the acceleration?An unbalanced force from the sprinter's legs causes acceleration.A simple elevator ride can teach what principle?It demonstrates Newton's laws, especially the effects of net force and acceleration.The magnitude of a block's acceleration reaches its maximum value when what occurs?When the net force acting on the block is at its maximum.A driver ignores the stop sign and continues driving east at constant speed. What is the net force?The net force is zero if the speed is constant.The sum of forces acting on an object is called what?It is called the net force.Three crates with various contents are pulled by a force. What determines their acceleration?The net force and the mass of each crate determine their acceleration.You've just kicked a rock on the sidewalk and it is now sliding along the concrete. What will eventually stop it?Friction will eventually stop the rock.The block of mass m slides on a frictionless surface. What happens to its velocity?Its velocity remains constant unless acted upon by a net force.There are two forces on a 2.00 kg box. How do you find the net force?Add the forces vectorially, considering their directions.Unbalanced forces always result in what?Unbalanced forces always result in acceleration.How much damage a shock causes depends on what three things?Mass, acceleration, and time of impact.In a scenario where a block slides along a path without friction, what happens to its speed?Its speed remains constant unless acted upon by a net force.Find an expression for the tension in cable 1 that does not depend on the tension in cable 2.Use Newton's second law and sum forces in the direction of cable 1, considering mass and acceleration.Determine the magnitude of the resultant force from two forces.Add the two forces vectorially: F_r = F_1 + F_2 (considering direction).A 710 kg car drives at a constant speed of 23 m/s and is subject to a drag force of 500 N. What is the net force?The net force is zero since the car moves at constant speed; the engine force balances the drag force.