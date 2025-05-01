Skip to main content
Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #6 Flashcards

Newton's First & Second Laws quiz #6
  • In a scenario where two blocks interact, what is the magnitude of the force that block A exerts on block B?
    The magnitude is equal to the force that block B exerts on block A, according to Newton's third law.
  • A 6-kg bucket of water is being pulled straight up by a string at constant speed. What is the net force?
    The net force is zero since the bucket moves at constant speed.
  • Your physics textbook is sliding to the right across the table. What force opposes its motion?
    Friction opposes the motion of the textbook.
  • A downward force of magnitude 5 N is exerted on a book. What force opposes it?
    The normal force from the table opposes the downward force.
  • An Atwood machine consists of two masses. What determines the acceleration?
    The net force and total mass determine the acceleration, according to F=ma.
  • A heavy steel cable attached to a motor is lifting a girder that is speeding up. What does this indicate?
    An unbalanced upward force is causing the girder to accelerate upward.
  • Two blocks of equal mass are on a frictionless track. What happens if a force is applied to one block?
    The block will accelerate according to F=ma.
  • A sprinter explodes out of the starting block. What causes the acceleration?
    An unbalanced force from the sprinter's legs causes acceleration.
  • A simple elevator ride can teach what principle?
    It demonstrates Newton's laws, especially the effects of net force and acceleration.
  • The magnitude of a block's acceleration reaches its maximum value when what occurs?
    When the net force acting on the block is at its maximum.
  • A driver ignores the stop sign and continues driving east at constant speed. What is the net force?
    The net force is zero if the speed is constant.
  • The sum of forces acting on an object is called what?
    It is called the net force.
  • Three crates with various contents are pulled by a force. What determines their acceleration?
    The net force and the mass of each crate determine their acceleration.
  • You've just kicked a rock on the sidewalk and it is now sliding along the concrete. What will eventually stop it?
    Friction will eventually stop the rock.
  • The block of mass m slides on a frictionless surface. What happens to its velocity?
    Its velocity remains constant unless acted upon by a net force.
  • There are two forces on a 2.00 kg box. How do you find the net force?
    Add the forces vectorially, considering their directions.
  • Unbalanced forces always result in what?
    Unbalanced forces always result in acceleration.
  • How much damage a shock causes depends on what three things?
    Mass, acceleration, and time of impact.
  • In a scenario where a block slides along a path without friction, what happens to its speed?
    Its speed remains constant unless acted upon by a net force.
  • Find an expression for the tension in cable 1 that does not depend on the tension in cable 2.
    Use Newton's second law and sum forces in the direction of cable 1, considering mass and acceleration.
  • Determine the magnitude of the resultant force from two forces.
    Add the two forces vectorially: F_r = F_1 + F_2 (considering direction).
  • A 710 kg car drives at a constant speed of 23 m/s and is subject to a drag force of 500 N. What is the net force?
    The net force is zero since the car moves at constant speed; the engine force balances the drag force.