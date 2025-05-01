Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #2 Flashcards
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #2
What happens to the force of gravity between two masses if one mass is increased?If one mass is increased, the gravitational force between the two masses increases.Which object exerts a downward force on a book?Earth exerts a downward gravitational force on a book.Why do objects weigh less on the Moon than on the Earth?Objects weigh less on the Moon because the Moon's gravitational acceleration is less than Earth's due to its smaller mass.What factors affect gravity between two objects?Gravity between two objects is affected by their masses and the distance between their centers.What is the relationship between distance and the force of gravity?The force of gravity decreases as the square of the distance between objects increases.How does distance affect the gravitational force?As distance increases, gravitational force decreases by the square of the distance.What causes a gravitational field around an object?A gravitational field is caused by the presence of mass.If a box is being pulled to the right, what is the direction of the gravitational force acting on it?The gravitational force acts downward toward Earth's center, regardless of other forces.What causes a bullet to spin as it is fired?A bullet spins due to the rifling in the barrel, not gravity.Where would the force of gravity be strongest if you were standing on the Moon?The force of gravity would be strongest at the Moon's surface compared to higher altitudes above it.How does distance affect gravitational force?Gravitational force decreases as the square of the distance between objects increases.What two factors determine the force of gravity?The force of gravity is determined by the masses of the objects and the distance between them.What happens when warm air rises?Warm air rises because it is less dense than cooler air, but this is not directly related to gravity.What natural phenomenon occurs on Earth due to the gravity of the Moon?Tides occur on Earth due to the gravitational pull of the Moon.On which planet would you experience the greatest gravitational force?You would experience the greatest gravitational force on Jupiter.How do the electrical force and the gravitational force compare?Both forces act at a distance and follow an inverse-square law, but electrical force can be attractive or repulsive, while gravity is always attractive.If two objects are moved so they are only one-eighth as far apart, how does the gravitational force change?The gravitational force increases by a factor of 64, since force is inversely proportional to the square of the distance.Which action will decrease the gravitational force between two objects?Increasing the distance between two objects will decrease the gravitational force between them.How does gravitational force relate to distance?Gravitational force is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between objects.What is the relationship between mass and gravity?Gravitational force increases as the mass of either object increases.How does gravity relate to the distance between two objects?Gravity decreases as the distance between two objects increases, following an inverse-square law.The gravitational attraction of the Moon causes which effect on Earth?The gravitational attraction of the Moon causes tides on Earth.What is the net force acting on a 1-kg ball in free fall?The net force is equal to the weight of the ball, which is mass × gravitational acceleration (1 kg × 9.8 m/s² = 9.8 N downward).Why do some objects fall faster than others?In the absence of air resistance, all objects fall at the same rate due to gravity; differences in falling speed are due to air resistance.What change could cause an apple hanging from a tree branch to fall?If the stem breaks, gravity will cause the apple to fall.What are the two forces that act on the orbit of a planet?Gravity and inertia act on the orbit of a planet.At what point is a spaceship beyond the pull of Earth's gravity?A spaceship is never completely beyond Earth's gravity, but the force decreases with distance.How does distance influence gravity?Gravity decreases rapidly as the distance between objects increases, following an inverse-square law.What is the ratio of the Sun's gravitational force on you to the Earth's gravitational force on you?The ratio depends on the masses and distances involved; Earth's gravitational force on you is much greater due to proximity, despite the Sun's larger mass.What is the magnitude of the gravitational force between two 1-kg bodies that are 1 m apart?F = G × (1 kg × 1 kg) / (1 m)² = 6.67 × 10⁻¹¹ N.What is Earth's gravitational strength at ground level?Earth's gravitational acceleration at ground level is approximately 9.8 m/s².Does the gravitational force increase or decrease as objects get further apart?Gravitational force decreases as objects get further apart.What effect does distance have on gravity?Increasing distance decreases the gravitational force between objects.What happens if the distance between objects of the same mass increases?The gravitational force between them decreases.Which direction do a comet's dust and plasma tails point?A comet's tails point away from the Sun due to solar wind and radiation pressure, not gravity.Which of the following depends on gravity?Weight depends on gravity.Which seismic waves are the fastest?Primary (P) waves are the fastest seismic waves.What can affect the strength of gravitational force?The masses of the objects and the distance between them affect the strength of gravitational force.Gravitational pull between two objects is determined by which factors?Gravitational pull is determined by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.What is the motion of Earth in its orbit around the Sun called?The motion of Earth in its orbit around the Sun is called revolution.