Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #3 Flashcards
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #3
What is free-fall acceleration toward the Sun at the distance of Earth's orbit?Free-fall acceleration is determined by g = G × M_sun / r², where r is the distance from the Sun.What effect does distance have on the strength of the force of gravity?Increasing distance decreases the strength of the force of gravity by the square of the distance.What property allows objects to be subject to gravity?Mass allows objects to be subject to gravity.In what direction does the needle of a compass always turn?A compass needle aligns with Earth's magnetic field, not gravity.How is an object's gravitational pull affected when its mass increases?An object's gravitational pull increases as its mass increases.How do mass and distance affect the gravitational force between two objects?Gravitational force increases with mass and decreases with the square of the distance between objects.What would increase the force of gravity between two objects?Increasing the mass of either object or decreasing the distance between them increases the force of gravity.What units are used to measure mass in gravity calculations?Mass is measured in kilograms (kg) in gravity calculations.How does the distance between two objects affect the force of gravity between them?The force of gravity decreases as the square of the distance between two objects increases.What explains the relationship between the gravitational force and the distance between objects?Gravitational force is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between objects.What two factors affect the force of gravity exerted between two objects?The masses of the objects and the distance between their centers affect the force of gravity.The two factors that determine gravitational attraction are mass and what else?Mass and distance between objects determine gravitational attraction.Which is associated with gravitational forces and acceleration movements?Free-fall motion is associated with gravitational forces and acceleration.What is the force of gravity acting between the Earth and a 100-kg person standing on the surface?The force is weight = mass × gravitational acceleration = 100 kg × 9.8 m/s² = 980 N.How does the mass of an object affect gravity?Greater mass results in a stronger gravitational force.How does the distance between two objects affect the force of gravity?Increasing the distance decreases the force of gravity by the square of the distance.What is the relationship between mass and gravitational pull?Gravitational pull increases as mass increases.Which option determines gravitational pull?Gravitational pull is determined by mass and distance.Which two factors influence the weight of an object due to gravitational pull?The mass of the object and the local gravitational acceleration influence its weight.Which two factors determine the force of gravity between two objects?The masses of the objects and the distance between them determine the force of gravity.Which two factors determine the gravitational attraction between two objects?Gravitational attraction is determined by the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.What factors affect the force of gravity?The masses of the objects and the distance between them affect the force of gravity.Which statement about the force of gravity is false?Gravity does not repel objects; it only attracts.Which seismic wave will be released first during an earthquake?Primary (P) waves are released first during an earthquake.What effect does distance have on the force of gravity?Increasing distance decreases the force of gravity by the square of the distance.Is it possible for an object to change its weight without changing its mass?Yes, an object's weight can change if the gravitational field changes, even if its mass remains constant.What happens as gravity pulls water down a slope?Gravity causes water to flow downhill.How does distance between two objects affect their gravitational force?Gravitational force decreases as the square of the distance between objects increases.Which statement states Newton's law of universal gravitation?Every object attracts every other object with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.What effect can be observed because of the gravitational pull between Earth and the Moon?Tides can be observed due to the gravitational pull between Earth and the Moon.Which of the following are caused by Earth's rotation on its axis?Day and night are caused by Earth's rotation on its axis.Which has the strongest gravitational pull on the Earth?The Sun has the strongest gravitational pull on Earth, but Earth's gravity dominates locally due to proximity.Which objects exert a gravitational force?All objects with mass exert a gravitational force.How does distance affect gravity?Gravity decreases as the square of the distance between objects increases.Before determining gravitational potential energy, what must you do first?You must identify the masses involved and the distance between them.What is the rate of acceleration due to gravity?The rate of acceleration due to gravity on Earth is approximately 9.8 m/s².How does Newton's law of universal gravitation apply to Earth and the Moon?Newton's law explains the mutual gravitational attraction between Earth and the Moon, causing the Moon to orbit Earth.What would increase the gravitational force of attraction between two objects?Increasing the mass of either object or decreasing the distance between them would increase the gravitational force.What is the relationship between the masses of the objects and the gravitational force between them?Gravitational force is directly proportional to the product of the masses of the objects.Which factors affect the force of gravity between two objects?The masses of the objects and the distance between them affect the force of gravity.