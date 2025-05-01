Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #4 Flashcards
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #4
What force causes objects in space to travel in an elliptical orbit?Gravity causes objects in space to travel in elliptical orbits.Why did Newton think there was a force acting on the Moon?Newton observed that the Moon orbits Earth and reasoned that a force (gravity) must be acting on it.The Earth and Moon attract each other due to gravitational force. Which force is greater?The forces are equal in magnitude but opposite in direction, according to Newton's third law.What keeps planets in the solar system orbiting in elliptical patterns around the Sun?Gravity keeps planets in elliptical orbits around the Sun.What happens to gravitational force if both masses are doubled but their distance remains the same?The gravitational force increases by a factor of four.In what direction is the force on a planet orbiting the Sun?The force is directed toward the center of the Sun.The Coriolis effect is the direct result of which phenomenon?The Coriolis effect is the result of Earth's rotation.The strength of the gravitational force between two objects depends on which factors?It depends on the masses of the objects and the distance between their centers.How does the gravitational force change as two objects move farther apart?The gravitational force decreases as the square of the distance increases.Which law best describes why the planets are pulled toward the Sun and orbit it?Newton's law of universal gravitation describes why planets are pulled toward the Sun and orbit it.Which force does not require contact and can act on objects from a distance?Gravity does not require contact and acts at a distance.What is a difference between gravitational fields and electric fields?Gravitational fields are always attractive, while electric fields can be attractive or repulsive.Which type of force will an object move towards?An object will move toward an attractive force, such as gravity.What is the gravity of Mercury compared to Earth?Mercury's gravity is less than Earth's due to its smaller mass.What is the only force that acts on an object in free fall?Gravity is the only force acting on an object in free fall (neglecting air resistance).What is the relationship between gravitational force and mass?Gravitational force is directly proportional to the product of the masses involved.If the distance between two objects is increased by a factor of three, what happens to the gravitational force?The gravitational force becomes one-ninth of its original value.How does quadrupling the distance between two objects affect the gravitational force between them?The gravitational force decreases by a factor of sixteen.What is the only force that can act on an object in free fall?Gravity is the only force acting on an object in free fall (ignoring air resistance).How do gravity and inertia work together to keep the Moon in orbit?Gravity pulls the Moon toward Earth, while inertia keeps it moving forward, resulting in an orbit.Which phrase describes a feature of an earthquake’s epicenter?The epicenter is the point on Earth's surface directly above the earthquake's origin.Increasing which factor will cause the gravitational force between two objects to decrease?Increasing the distance between the objects will decrease the gravitational force.Which statement describes gravity?Gravity is an attractive force that acts between all objects with mass.Which change will cause the gravitational force between a baseball and a soccer ball to increase?Decreasing the distance between them or increasing their masses will increase the gravitational force.Which factors affect the gravitational force between two objects?The masses of the objects and the distance between them affect the gravitational force.Which of these has the strongest gravitational field?The object with the greatest mass has the strongest gravitational field.Strike-slip plates move in what direction?Strike-slip plates move horizontally past each other.What is the force of gravity on a 500-N woman standing on Earth's surface?The force of gravity on her is 500 N.What variables affect gravity?Gravity is affected by mass and distance.What two factors affect gravity?Gravity is affected by the masses of the objects and the distance between them.What maximum speed can a car have without flying off the road at the top of a hill?The maximum speed depends on the balance between gravitational force and centripetal force, but specific values require more information.What is a major difference between electrical and gravitational forces?Electrical forces can be attractive or repulsive, while gravitational forces are always attractive.Which represents the epicenter of the earthquake?The epicenter is the point on Earth's surface directly above the earthquake's origin.A baseball is located at the surface of the Earth. Which statements about it are correct?The baseball experiences a gravitational force directed toward Earth's center.At which location would an object’s weight be the greatest: on Pluto, on Earth, on the Sun, or on the Moon?An object's weight would be greatest on the Sun due to its large mass and gravitational acceleration.What causes the seasons on Earth?The tilt of Earth's axis and its revolution around the Sun cause the seasons.Which planet revolves slowly around the Sun?Venus revolves slowly around the Sun compared to other planets.Which action results from the combination of gravity and inertia working on the Moon?The Moon's orbit around Earth results from the combination of gravity and inertia.Which pair of factors affects the force of gravity between objects?Mass and distance affect the force of gravity between objects.Why can scientists ignore the gravitational force when studying the physics of an atom?Gravitational force is extremely weak compared to other forces at atomic scales.