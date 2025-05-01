Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #5 Flashcards
Newton's Law of Gravity quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Total stopping distance for a passenger vehicle is a combination of what three things?Total stopping distance combines perception distance, reaction distance, and braking distance.What effect does the Moon's gravity have on Earth?The Moon's gravity causes tides on Earth.How does gravity on Earth compare to gravity on the Moon?Gravity on Earth is stronger than gravity on the Moon due to Earth's greater mass.Which factors determine how much gravity a body in the universe possesses?A body's mass and its distance from other objects determine how much gravity it exerts.Which change will always result in an increase in the gravitational force between two objects?Increasing the mass of either object or decreasing the distance between them will increase the gravitational force.What is an example of an object that affects gravity on Earth?The Moon affects gravity on Earth, causing tides.Which statement describes the motion of the Sun?The Sun moves through the galaxy and rotates on its axis.Which statement best describes the gravitational force between two objects?The gravitational force is proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.Increasing which of these conditions results in more gravitational force between two objects?Increasing the mass of either object or decreasing the distance between them results in more gravitational force.How does the gravitational force compare to the strong force?The strong force is much stronger than gravity but acts only at subatomic distances, while gravity acts over large distances.Which best describes the force causing a rocket to lift off?Thrust from the rocket engines overcomes gravity, allowing the rocket to lift off.Why does Earth have a gravitational field?Earth has a gravitational field because it has mass.What causes the tides?Tides are caused by the gravitational pull of the Moon and the Sun on Earth's oceans.What keeps planets in the solar system from moving in straight lines through the galaxy?Gravity from the Sun keeps planets in orbit, preventing them from moving in straight lines.A block of iron is transported to the Moon. What is true about its weight?Its weight decreases on the Moon because the Moon's gravity is weaker than Earth's.How would the absence of gravity affect the formation of planets?Without gravity, planets would not form because matter would not be pulled together.Gravity affects which of the following?Gravity affects all objects with mass.When you are traveling down a steep hill and are using your brakes a lot, what is happening?Gravity pulls the vehicle downhill, requiring more braking force to slow down.A meteor is approaching Earth. What statement about its motion is true?Gravity accelerates the meteor toward Earth.Which of these can cause a moving object to change direction: gravity or inertia?Gravity can cause a moving object to change direction.The use of brakes on a long steep downgrade is only a supplement to the braking effect of the engine. Why?Gravity increases the speed of the vehicle downhill, so engine braking helps control speed.What force pulls an orbiting body toward the center of that orbit?Gravity pulls an orbiting body toward the center of its orbit.Which of these can cause a moving object to change direction: gravity or inertia?Gravity can cause a moving object to change direction.Earth's gravity acts upon objects with a steady force of what value?Earth's gravity acts with a steady force of approximately 9.8 m/s² acceleration.A parachute works because the canvas of the parachute is acted upon by what force?Gravity acts on the parachute, pulling it downward.Skydiving might feel like flying, but pretty soon what will pull you down to the ground?Gravity will pull you down to the ground.What happens to the angle of attack at which an airplane wing stalls?The angle of attack at which a wing stalls is determined by aerodynamic forces, not gravity.List a similarity between magnetic force and gravitational force.Both magnetic and gravitational forces act at a distance.Is gravity an attractive force that decreases as the mass of an object increases?No, gravity increases as mass increases; it decreases as distance increases.What makes it possible for the Earth to orbit the Sun?Gravity makes it possible for Earth to orbit the Sun.What is the movement of an object around another object called?The movement of an object around another is called revolution or orbit.Which statement accurately describes the relationship between mass and weight?Weight is proportional to mass; weight = mass × gravitational acceleration.What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight?Gravity counteracts the thrust force for flight.True or false: The weight of a body remains constant regardless of its location.False. Weight changes with location due to varying gravitational acceleration.A hot air balloon rising is an example of what?A hot air balloon rising is an example of buoyancy overcoming gravity.According to Newton's law of universal gravitation, which statements are true?Every object attracts every other object with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.The planet Earth orbits around the Sun and also spins on its own axis. What is this called?Earth's movement around the Sun is called revolution; spinning on its axis is called rotation.If the Moon's mass is 7.4 × 10²² kg and it orbits 3.8 × 10⁸ m from the Earth with a period of 27.3 days, what law describes the gravitational force between Earth and Moon?Newton's law of universal gravitation describes the force between Earth and Moon.If an object of mass m is launched from a planet of mass M and radius r, what formula gives the gravitational force between them?F = G × (M × m) / r² gives the gravitational force between the planet and the object.What are the two forces acting on a skydiver?Gravity and air resistance act on a skydiver.