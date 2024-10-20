Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift definitions Flashcards
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift definitions
- Pascal's LawStates that pressure in a confined fluid is transmitted equally throughout the fluid.
- Hydraulic LiftA device that uses Pascal's law to multiply force by using connected columns of different areas.
- PressureThe force exerted per unit area within fluids, independent of the container's shape.
- Mechanical AdvantageThe force multiplication factor in hydraulic systems, determined by the ratio of column areas.
- Cross-sectional AreaThe surface area of a cut through an object, crucial in determining force in hydraulic systems.
- DensityThe mass per unit volume of a fluid, affecting pressure calculations in hydraulic systems.
- Gravitational AccelerationThe acceleration due to gravity, a factor in calculating pressure at a fluid's depth.
- DepthThe vertical distance from the fluid's surface to a point within it, affecting pressure.
- PistonA flat cap used in hydraulic systems to apply force and transmit pressure through fluids.
- Volume ConservationThe principle that displaced fluid volume in a hydraulic system must appear elsewhere.
- Connected ColumnsFluid columns linked in a system, where fluid levels equalize due to consistent pressure.
- Force MultiplicationThe increase in force achieved by hydraulic systems, proportional to area ratios.
- Fluid LevelThe height of a fluid in a container, equalized in connected systems with equal pressure.
- Cylindrical ColumnsCommon shape in hydraulic systems, where volume is calculated as pi times radius squared times height.
- Pressure TransmissionThe process by which pressure applied at one point in a fluid is felt equally at all points.