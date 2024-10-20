Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pascal's Law States that pressure in a confined fluid is transmitted equally throughout the fluid.

Hydraulic Lift A device that uses Pascal's law to multiply force by using connected columns of different areas.

Pressure The force exerted per unit area within fluids, independent of the container's shape.

Mechanical Advantage The force multiplication factor in hydraulic systems, determined by the ratio of column areas.

Cross-sectional Area The surface area of a cut through an object, crucial in determining force in hydraulic systems.

Density The mass per unit volume of a fluid, affecting pressure calculations in hydraulic systems.

Gravitational Acceleration The acceleration due to gravity, a factor in calculating pressure at a fluid's depth.

Depth The vertical distance from the fluid's surface to a point within it, affecting pressure.

Piston A flat cap used in hydraulic systems to apply force and transmit pressure through fluids.

Volume Conservation The principle that displaced fluid volume in a hydraulic system must appear elsewhere.

Connected Columns Fluid columns linked in a system, where fluid levels equalize due to consistent pressure.

Force Multiplication The increase in force achieved by hydraulic systems, proportional to area ratios.

Fluid Level The height of a fluid in a container, equalized in connected systems with equal pressure.

Cylindrical Columns Common shape in hydraulic systems, where volume is calculated as pi times radius squared times height.