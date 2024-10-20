Skip to main content
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift definitions Flashcards

Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift definitions
  • Pascal's Law
    States that pressure in a confined fluid is transmitted equally throughout the fluid.
  • Hydraulic Lift
    A device that uses Pascal's law to multiply force by using connected columns of different areas.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area within fluids, independent of the container's shape.
  • Mechanical Advantage
    The force multiplication factor in hydraulic systems, determined by the ratio of column areas.
  • Cross-sectional Area
    The surface area of a cut through an object, crucial in determining force in hydraulic systems.
  • Density
    The mass per unit volume of a fluid, affecting pressure calculations in hydraulic systems.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration due to gravity, a factor in calculating pressure at a fluid's depth.
  • Depth
    The vertical distance from the fluid's surface to a point within it, affecting pressure.
  • Piston
    A flat cap used in hydraulic systems to apply force and transmit pressure through fluids.
  • Volume Conservation
    The principle that displaced fluid volume in a hydraulic system must appear elsewhere.
  • Connected Columns
    Fluid columns linked in a system, where fluid levels equalize due to consistent pressure.
  • Force Multiplication
    The increase in force achieved by hydraulic systems, proportional to area ratios.
  • Fluid Level
    The height of a fluid in a container, equalized in connected systems with equal pressure.
  • Cylindrical Columns
    Common shape in hydraulic systems, where volume is calculated as pi times radius squared times height.
  • Pressure Transmission
    The process by which pressure applied at one point in a fluid is felt equally at all points.