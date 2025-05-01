Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz #1 Flashcards
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/26
What is the SI unit for frequency in uniform circular motion?The SI unit for frequency is the hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to cycles per second or inverse seconds (1/s).Which unit is used to measure frequency as cycles per second?Frequency measured as cycles per second uses the unit hertz (Hz).What is the period in uniform circular motion, and how is it determined?The period (T) is the time it takes to complete one full rotation or cycle around a circle. It is calculated as the total time divided by the number of cycles: T = seconds / cycles.What is the mathematical relationship between frequency and period in uniform circular motion?Frequency (F) and period (T) are reciprocals: F = 1/T and T = 1/F.How are period and frequency related to each other in circular motion?Period and frequency are inversely related; period is the time for one cycle, and frequency is the number of cycles per second. T = 1/F and F = 1/T.If a wave is traveling at a frequency of 0.100 Hz, what is its period?The period T is the reciprocal of the frequency: T = 1/F = 1/0.100 Hz = 10 seconds.Describe the relationship between period and frequency in the context of circular motion.Period and frequency are reciprocals; increasing one decreases the other. T = 1/F and F = 1/T.If the period of an oscillator doubles, how does its frequency change?If the period doubles, the frequency is halved, since frequency and period are inversely related.How do you calculate the frequency of a waveform that completes 30 cycles in half a second?Frequency is cycles divided by time: F = 30 cycles / 0.5 seconds = 60 Hz.Approximately how long does it take for Earth to complete a full rotation on its axis?Earth takes about 24 hours to complete one full rotation on its axis; this is its period.What is the period of a wave in uniform circular motion?The period is the time required to complete one full cycle or rotation, calculated as T = total time / number of cycles.How are frequency and period mathematically related?Frequency and period are reciprocals: F = 1/T and T = 1/F.How do you determine the period T of a wave if you know its frequency?The period T is the reciprocal of the frequency: T = 1/F.Explain how frequency and period relate to each other in uniform circular motion.Frequency is the number of cycles per second, and period is the time for one cycle; they are reciprocals: F = 1/T and T = 1/F.How are period and frequency related in the context of circular motion?Period and frequency are inversely related: T = 1/F and F = 1/T.What is the period of electrical power with a frequency of 60 Hz?The period T is T = 1/F = 1/60 Hz ≈ 0.0167 seconds.What is the period of a signal that has a frequency of 60 Hz?The period is T = 1/F = 1/60 Hz ≈ 0.0167 seconds.If the period of an oscillator were doubled, what happens to its frequency?If the period doubles, the frequency is halved, since frequency and period are inversely related.How does the period of an object in circular motion change as the orbital radius increases?If the orbital radius increases, the circumference increases, so for a constant speed, the period increases proportionally.If the mass of an object in circular motion is increased by a factor of four, how does this affect the period?In uniform circular motion, the period does not depend on the mass of the object; it depends on the radius and speed.How are frequency and period related in simple harmonic motion?Frequency and period are reciprocals: F = 1/T and T = 1/F.An amusement park ride swings back and forth once every 17.4 seconds. What is its frequency?Frequency is F = 1/T = 1/17.4 s ≈ 0.0575 Hz.What is the term for the time taken to complete one lap around a circle?The time for one lap around a circle is called the period.What is the term for the number of cycles per second that pressure changes repeat in a wave?The number of cycles per second is called the frequency.What is the relationship between frequency and period in circular motion?Frequency and period are inversely related: F = 1/T and T = 1/F.Describe the relationship between period and frequency in uniform circular motion.Period and frequency are reciprocals; T = 1/F and F = 1/T.